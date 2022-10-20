Repeat of Anne Sacoolas virtual proceedings unlikely – ex-CPS extradition chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Repeat of Anne Sacoolas virtual proceedings unlikely – ex-CPS extradition chief

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 2.36pm
Harry Dunn (Family handout/PA)
Harry Dunn (Family handout/PA)

The former head of extradition at the Crown Prosecution Service has said the “unprecedented” decision to allow Harry Dunn’s killer to face justice virtually is not likely to be repeated.

Nick Vamos told the PA news agency Anne Sacoolas could have “simply turned her video-link off and walked away” at any point in proceedings.

Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty to causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving as she appeared virtually from her lawyer’s offices in Washington DC on Thursday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill, told PA the proceedings were “firmly controlled at all stages by the judiciary”, adding: “We apply the law that is in force at the time that the hearing takes place.”

Boris Johnson holds roundtable on crime
Max Hill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Vamos, who is now head of business crime at law firm Peters & Peters, said: “What’s unprecedented is that the proceedings are conducted entirely remotely from start to finish.

“There are provisions in the law to allow people to appear through video-links at various stages.

“But to go from the start to the finish without the defendant ever setting foot in this country, let alone in the courtroom, is unprecedented.”

Mr Vamos said the CPS’s ability to conduct remote proceedings derives from coronavirus legislation, which allows even the most important court sessions, such as plea and sentence hearings, to be done virtually.

He told PA: “The reason why we don’t do that normally is because it means the court has no control over the defendants

“The whole principle of criminal justice is that the defendant surrenders to the court, is under the control of the court, and has to do whatever the court directs.

“Yet Anne Sacoolas hasn’t done that.

“She could at any point in these proceedings have simply turned her video-link off and walked away, and there’s nothing the court could have done about it.

“So the idea that it depends on her consent, as opposed to the court’s power, is very unusual and it’s led to these unprecedented circumstances.

“I’m surprised that they’ve gone to this option.

“It’s what supporters of the family wanted and it’s what I advised them the CPS has the power to do, but it’s still surprised me that the CPS have chosen to do it.

“Firstly, it’s a way of circumventing extradition.

“So forget Anne Sacoolas for a moment; think about an international fraudster or drug trafficker… who’s managed to leave the country ahead of being charged and therefore couldn’t be held in custody.

“They might say, ‘Well, I don’t want to come back to the UK, I’d just like to phone it in. I’ll join the trial from wherever I am now … and we’ll go all the way through to the end and see what happens’.

“That’s just not what anybody would call justice. You don’t give the defendant the choice of whether to come back or not.

Harry Dunn death
The parents and step-parents of Harry Dunn before meeting Mr Hill in 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

“So it might be justified in Anne Sacoolas’s case because of the unusual circumstances, because she’s effectively consenting.

“But it’s really hard to see how it could be justified as a general rule that if you’d rather not be extradited and stay put, you can just dial into your trial, or drop out if you choose.

“It rather does undermine the power of the court because, as I said at the start, the principle is that the court has control over the defendant – can order the defendant to come, go, go into custody, released on bail if necessary.

“None of that applies here. She seems to have as much power as the court as to what happens, and that, in principle, is wrong.”

Addressing whether other defendants would be able to elect to face virtual criminal proceedings, Mr Vamos said: “I hope that this isn’t a precedent for doing this again… and I’m sure that the court agree and the CPS agree.

“Nobody could come along in the future and say, ‘I now have a right to entirely remote trial because Anne Sacoolas did’, because the CPS would just say, ‘We’re not going to support that application, your position is completely different’.

“So it’s a proof of concept, which I think was justified in in this case because it’s so exceptional, but I don’t think it will be repeated.”

Asked why the CPS decided to conduct remote proceedings in Sacoolas’s case, the DPP said: “We apply the law that is in force at the time that the hearing takes place.

“The law as enacted by Parliament on remote attendance at court hearings has changed, first during the Covid period and now looking forward after recovery.

“But these proceedings are not concluded, they are firmly controlled at all stages by the judiciary, it’s quite wrong for me to comment any further than saying that I hope it is clear to everyone that we at the CPS are doing everything we possibly can to achieve justice for Harry Dunn’s family.”

