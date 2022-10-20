Harry Dunn’s parents recall ’emotional’ first court encounter with Anne Sacoolas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Dunn’s parents recall ’emotional’ first court encounter with Anne Sacoolas

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 2.44pm
Court sketch of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, 45, (right in TV screen) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court sketch of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, 45, (right in TV screen) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have spoken of their “terrifying” and “emotional” first court encounter with their son’s killer.

The Dunn family campaigned for over three years for Anne Sacoolas to face the UK justice system, which involved meetings with high-profile politicians and a trip to the White House.

After 45-year-old Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing Mr Dunn’s death by careless driving on Thursday, the 19-year-old’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn recalled the “relief” they felt as she appeared on the screen at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September.

Harry Dunn death
Harry Dunn’s family turned up in their numbers at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September (James Manning/PA)

Speaking about the first time the family saw Sacoolas in court, Mrs Charles told the PA news agency: “Walking towards court, there was still the apprehension of ‘is she going to appear?’

“Until it actually happened you can’t allow yourself to fully believe that it’s going to happen this time.

“We’ve been here before, it was meant to happen in January and at the 11th hour the rug was pulled from beneath our feet.

“We were strong as a family – we walked tall and proud, held our heads up high and just aimed for those front doors.

“Even sitting in the courtroom was terrifying.”

“It seemed to take forever for her to appear on that screen,” Mr Dunn added.

“It was probably the hardest time in the whole three years, that 12 minutes or 15 minutes waiting for her to appear.

“We could see other people on there (the video-link) but we couldn’t see her, the judge was coming out and I was thinking ‘is there a last minute technical hitch and they can’t get in?’”

Mrs Charles continued: “The link took a while to come up – they were 10-12 minutes late and it felt like hours.

“Our knuckles were blue holding on to each other, from gripping each other so tightly.

“And then when she did appear it was almost like, relief.”

“When she did appear, it was like ‘this is actually going to happen’…” Mr Dunn said.

Becoming emotional, Harry’s mother said: “If I wasn’t sat down I probably would have fallen down because for me it was like ‘OK, Harry – promise done’.

“So it was a good job I was seated.

“It was extremely emotional.

“I just didn’t take my eyes off of her on screen.

“I think I probably darted across to her lawyer once or twice – but I didn’t take my eyes off of her because I had no idea whether she could see us.

“But I needed to show those that have tried pretty damned hard to break me and us, they didn’t quite achieve it.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) initially announced that Sacoolas’s case would be heard in January, but the hearing date was vacated at the 11th hour to enable “ongoing discussions”.

Speaking about how she felt after the first court date was vacated, Mrs Charles said: “I had a massive breakdown. Yeah, complete meltdown. Nobody saw me for a week.

“It makes me upset now because number one, it was my birthday… and it was just going to be a nice quiet family day at home, and then to to get that news was just beyond devastating.

“I can’t even begin to describe the anger, the upset, the amount of tears that were shed. I was extremely angry.

Asked if she knew the reason for the delay, Mrs Charles said: “We still don’t know. We may never get to know.

“But there’s so many things that we have questions about and that’s going to be one of them. We’ll push for an answer on that.”

Mr Dunn interjected: “I’d just wanted to add as well… the other family members, my parents, it devastated them that day.

“They thought this was it, and to have it taken away with no explanation – it took my mum ages to get over it.

“When you’ve campaigned for so long and you think you’re there, and then for no reason it’s gone, and you don’t know when it’s coming back, it took ages and ages for people to get over it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Former president Donald Trump (AP)
Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots
Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Court sketch of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, 45, (right in TV screen) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented