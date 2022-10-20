Business of monarchy continues for King on day Prime Minister resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Business of monarchy continues for King on day Prime Minister resigns

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 4.17pm
The King during an audience with Vadym Prystaiko (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King during an audience with Vadym Prystaiko (Aaron Chown/PA)

The business of monarchy continued as usual on the day Liz Truss resigned, with the King holding meetings at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Truss said she had spoken to Charles and notified him that she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, but she will still have to meet him in person to formally tender her resignation, as is tradition.

This will take place immediately before the monarch asks her successor, also in person, to form a government.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King and Moazzam Ahmad Khan (Aaron Chown/PA)

On Thursday, Charles held the first credentials presentations of his reign.

He met Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko and high commissioner of Pakistan to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan.

The presentations took place in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.

In these ceremonies, a newly appointed ambassador or high commissioner to the Court of St James’s presents their letters of credence or high commission – known as credentials – to the monarch.

Credentials presentations take place when a mutually convenient date is found after an ambassador or high commissioner take up their post.

Charles also held an audience with the president of the Togolese Republic, Faure Gnassingbe.

It is not known when exactly Charles spoke to Ms Truss on Thursday.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King and Vadym Prystaiko (Aaron Chown/PA)

He held his weekly audience with her on Wednesday evening at the palace, according to the court circular.

When the King held his first weekly audience with Ms Truss on October 13, he welcomed her to the Palace by saying: “Back again? Dear oh dear.”

Ms Truss replied: “It’s great pleasure.”

Charles as sovereign plays an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister.

The Royal Encyclopedia states that the appointment of a prime minister is “one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign”.

It says that, in the normal course of events, the monarch does not act on advice nor need to consult anyone before calling upon the leader with an overall majority of seats in the House of Commons to form a government.

Liz Truss resignation
The King meeting Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But the monarch is guided by constitutional conventions and can seek advice from the outgoing prime minister, any other political leader, senior privy counsellors, or whomever they please within the limits of prudence and caution.

Meanwhile, credentials are part of the King’s work on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The letters are addressed to the King, asking him to give “credence” to the new ambassador or high commissioner – in other words confirming that the King can trust the new appointment to speak on behalf of their country.

Credentials typically take place on a regular basis, as there are more than 170 ambassadors and high commissioners based in London at any given time, and each one of them will have an audience with the King shortly after taking up the role.

They will often bring members of their family to the occasion.

After the presentation of the credentials, the King and the visiting party will then speak informally for the rest of the audience.

Often the emphasis is on issues of the day in the home country of the ambassador or high commissioner.

In March, the King and Queen Consort – then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – lit candles and left floral tributes at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London as they acknowledged the plight of the eastern European nation.

They were joined by Mr Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.

On Monday of this week, Charles welcomed refugees from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan as he learned of efforts to resettle displaced families in Aberdeen.

In a reception at the city’s Town House, the King met Inna Skvortsova, a Ukrainian woman who arrived in the city in April.

She now has a full-time role at the council assisting with the resettlement programme.

In August it was revealed that Charles would make a donation to aid charity Islamic Relief to help those affected by the floods in Pakistan, which he said “remind us of the fragility of our planet”.

He also sent a message to the government of Pakistan in which he said: “Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with nature.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Former president Donald Trump (AP)
Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots
Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
The King during an audience with Vadym Prystaiko (Aaron Chown/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented