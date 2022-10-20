Plaque to Irish woman who shot at Mussolini unveiled in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Plaque to Irish woman who shot at Mussolini unveiled in Dublin

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 4.18pm
Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy (right), writer and producer Siobhan Lynam (left) and Councillor Mannix Flynn unveil a commemorative plaque for Dublin woman Violet Gibson at her childhood home on Merrion Square, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy (right), writer and producer Siobhan Lynam (left) and Councillor Mannix Flynn unveil a commemorative plaque for Dublin woman Violet Gibson at her childhood home on Merrion Square, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A plaque commemorating the Irish woman who shot at Italian dictator Benito Mussolini has been unveiled at her childhood home in Dublin city.

On April 7 1926, three years into Mussolini’s fascist rule of Italy, 49-year-old Violet Gibson drew a pistol and shot at Mussolini at point blank range as he walked among a crowd in the Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome.

Mussolini moved his head as she shot and the bullet grazed his nose.

Following her attempt on Mussolini’s life, Ms Gibson was placed in an asylum in England, where she died aged 80 in 1956.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled at 12 Merrion Square in her honour on Thursday.

Writer and producer Siobhan Lynam, whose 2014 RTÉ radio documentary ‘The Irishwoman Who Shot Mussolini’ highlighted Violet Gibson’s story, said that for nearly a century Ms Gibson was “a mere passing footnote in the history of Italian fascism”.

Commemorative plaque unveiled for Dublin woman Violet Gibson
A man photographs a commemorative plaque which was unveiled for Dublin woman Violet Gibson at her childhood home on Merrion Square, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

She described Ms Gibson as “a highly intelligent, artistically gifted, well-travelled and bold-thinking woman”, who had a “strong commitment to social justice and was an avid pacifist”.

Recalling the moment where the course of history could have been changed, the crowd gathered outside Ms Gibson’s family home on Thursday heard that she’d been keeping notes on Mussolini’s movements before attending the public plaza with a gun wrapped in a shawl.

Ms Lynam said Mussolini was there “soaking up the adoration of the crowd” after speaking at a conference of surgeons.

“And she took the pistol and a point blank range and shot at him.

“But just as she fired the gun, he turned his head because the students had burst into the fascist hymn Giovinezza.

“She took a piece off the end of his nose, he turned around, face pouring blood.”

She tried to shoot him again but the gun jammed.

“So this disheveled, grey-haired, five-foot-one Violet, the crowd just set upon her and the police jumped in and arrested her.

“Mussolini was shocked that a woman would shoot him, and then: an ugly old woman and a foreigner.”

Commemorative plaque unveiled for Dublin woman Violet Gibson
The commemorative plaque for Violet Gibson (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said that headlines around the globe and world leaders condemned the attack, including WT Cosgrave, the president of the executive council of the then-Irish Free State, who called it an “odious attempt”.

Ms Lynam said that Ms Gibson was judged as “a mad Irish mystic” and “a crazy Irish spinster” by a world who thought Mussolini was “perfectly sane”.

Speaking at the unveiling, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy said that the plaque was part of efforts by Dublin City Council to put a focus on the women in Ireland’s history.

Of 45 plaques that have been erected to commemorate those who have contributed to Dublin city, only seven commemorate women, she said ahead of the unveiling of the plaque.

“We all know that over the years, the role of women in our national life, in the story of our city, has not been given the attention it deserves.

“We in the city council and have been working through our various activities to put a focus on women in history,” she said.

Dublin councillor Mannix Flynn, who proposed the plaque for Ms Gibson, was also present at the unveiling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Former president Donald Trump (AP)
Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots
Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy (right), writer and producer Siobhan Lynam (left) and Councillor Mannix Flynn unveil a commemorative plaque for Dublin woman Violet Gibson at her childhood home on Merrion Square, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented