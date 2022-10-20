Border poll would not have a ‘hope in hell’ of passing, says Bertie Ahern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Border poll would not have a ‘hope in hell’ of passing, says Bertie Ahern

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 4.59pm
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Niall Carson/PA)
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Niall Carson/PA)

Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern has said a border poll on a united Ireland would not have a “hope in hell” of passing at present.

Mr Ahern said “work has to be done” on how a united Ireland would work both economically and socially before a vote can be held.

He added that academic work was under way to examine how that could be achieved.

Mr Ahern made the remarks as he addressed an Irish parliamentary committee meeting in Dublin on his role as one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

“There are a whole lot of questions,” the former Fianna Fail leader said.

“How would you bring together An Garda Siochana and the PSNI, how would you bring together the courts? How would you bring together local authorities? How would you bring together the National Health Service and the HSE.

“They’re all big questions. But they’re doable.”

But Mr Ahern cautioned without that work being completed prior to a poll: “I’ll tell you what the result of the election will be now and I won’t charge anything for the advice.

“It wouldn’t have a hope in hell of passing.”

He added that he thought people would see that it would be “illogical” to vote for a united Ireland without planning for one being completed.

Asked whether a Citizens’ Assembly might be a way of examining issues relating to a border poll, Mr Ahern said Citizens’ Assemblies had sorted out “thorny” issues in Ireland in recent years but he did not believe it was the best option available in this instance.

“To put the national question that we’ve been talking about for 100 years into the hands of 100 people. Well, I’m not too sure about that,” the former Taoiseach said.

“If I was one of the 100 I might have a different view. But I’m not sure I want to hand that over.

“I think it should be debated within political parties, within civil society.”

Mr Ahern also told the committee that progress on the Good Friday Agreement had been made due to the work of both the Irish Government and the UK Government.

“My observation of the evolution of the Northern Troubles from 1969 onwards was that it was only by the two Governments working hand in glove that progress could be made on Northern Ireland,” he said.

He added that while securing and implementing the Good Friday Agreement was not easy, it has made a huge different.

“Today, almost 25 years later, we can look back on a generation of peace, a generation in which the guns have been largely silent, a generation in which a life unimaginable over the previous three decades has been possible for everybody in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“To paraphrase John Lennon, peace has been given a chance, and the results have been remarkable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
What the papers say – October 21 (PA)
What the papers say – October 21
(LIBKOS/AP)
Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson
(AP Photo)
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
People of non-UK nationality now make up a third of doctors and a quarter of nurses in the NHS workforce in England, new analysis shows (Peter Byrne/PA)
Third of NHS doctors in England are non-UK nationals
A section of a memorial quilt dedicated to Robin Bell, a soldier and farmer who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago. (PA)
Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to…
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
The CQC has warned it is getting ‘tougher and tougher’ to access care (Alamy/PA)
Health and care leaders ‘must recruit equivalent of population of Newcastle’
Most people in Northern Ireland would not know how to access abortion services, a survey commissioned by Amnesty International has found (PA)
Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services
Maternity care failings are systemic in the NHS, the regulator has said (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Maternity services ‘getting worse’, hospitals regulator warns

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Niall Carson/PA)
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented