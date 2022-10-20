Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim By Press Association October 20 2022, 5.28pm Updated: October 20 2022, 6.33pm A woman has died following a road collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Co Antrim. Angela Hanna, 61, from the Crumlin area was badly hurt in Main Street, Crumlin, on Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released on bail pending further enquiries. Witnesses and those with dash cam or any other footage have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CW 947 of October 18 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit What the papers say – October 21 Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad Third of NHS doctors in England are non-UK nationals Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to… Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m Health and care leaders ‘must recruit equivalent of population of Newcastle’ Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services Maternity services ‘getting worse’, hospitals regulator warns Most Read 1 Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 2 EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in… 3 Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary 4 Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding 5 Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a… 6 Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge 7 Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale 8 Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m 9 Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth 2 10 Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business More from The Courier Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building' St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says… Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera… Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads… Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth Editor's Picks Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a brat’ Victim cut off part of own ear with kitchen knife after Hogmanay assault by Fife mum-of-four Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge Perth coffee shop raider who broke in to ‘pinch a munchie’ is jailed Dundee faces ‘crisis of gargantuan proportions’ over rising bills, warns council leader TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads lead to a General Election Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis 5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 4 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 5 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 6 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 7 4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy 8 MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well 9 Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth 10 KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?