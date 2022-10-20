Mikel Arteta admits he does not want to give Bukayo Saka a break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mikel Arteta admits he does not want to give Bukayo Saka a break

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 9.25pm Updated: October 20 2022, 9.29pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) hi-fives Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) hi-fives Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (PA)

Mikel Arteta has defended the decision to play Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.

The England forward had missed just 179 minutes of club football this season before the 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium put the Gunners into the knockout stages.

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game, with Saka once again the bright spark, although there was cause for concern when he went down injured shortly after the hosts had taken the lead.

With the World Cup kicking off in two months, Saka’s form and fitness will continue to be closely monitored by England supporters.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in his 14 appearances so far this season and Arteta insists he has no qualms in playing Saka at every opportunity.

“Look at the top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference and win the game,” he said.

“You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake because then [he would] be like ‘no, I don’t play now, on astroturf I don’t play’.

“I don’t want that. I want them to be ruthless every three days. I want them knocking on my door (saying) ‘I want to play, I want to win the game’.

“There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it, because I’ve seen it. 72 games and scored 50 goals.

“The players that score 50 goals do not play 38 games in the season, it’s just impossible.”

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka had missed just 179 minutes of club football this season before the 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked about Saka’s injury, the Spaniard added: “Yeah he got a kick, he was limping a little bit, but hopefully he will be all right.”

Arteta is now targeting top spot in Group A, which would see Arsenal earn a bye for the round of 32 and avoid the Champions League drop-outs.

“We are qualified so that’s the first step,” he added. “I’m really pleased to do that.

“Now we want to achieve the second one, which is to finish first in the group because we know the difference that’s going to make in terms of the games you’re going to play and against who. That’s still something we had to do.”

Mikel Arteta File Photo
Mikel Arteta is pleased with Arsenal’s progress (PA)

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was in the opposing dugout having taken over at PSV in the summer.

Although they slipped to a narrow defeat, he was pleased with how his players reacted to a slow start to the game.

“Defensively we were fighting as a team, we were defending very deep, I didn’t really want that,” he said.

“The first half we weren’t in the game at all, we were just defending and surviving, getting to half-time with a clean sheet.

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Emirates Stadium
PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said Arsenal deserved their win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We did. We had some moments where we played a little bit and created half a chance or two but that wasn’t enough to get a result here.

“In the second half we started to play… we created more, controlled it a little bit more and in the end we were still hoping for a point here. In that sense we’re a little bit disappointed, although Arsenal deserved to win.”

There were some unsavoury scenes at full-time as PSV supporters were seen ripping out seats in the away end and launching a flare into the home section. The PA news agency understands the incident is set to be investigated by UEFA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch believes he still has the confidence of the Leeds board (PA)
Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after Fulham defeat
Celtic’s Greg Taylor understands when he is left out (PA)
Greg Taylor: Celtic team spirit means players do not complain when left out
Marlie Packer, centre, will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash with France (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Marlie Packer to lead England in World Cup clash against South Africa
Rangers’ Scott Wright (right) understands fans’ frustration (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rangers squad understand fan frustrations, insists Scott Wright
The grounded Liam Kelly was particularly impressed by Celtic (PA)
Liam Kelly believes Celtic’s confidence makes them the team to beat in Scotland
Leicester’s Harvey Barnes scored against Leeds again (Nick Potts/PA)
Harvey Barnes on target as Leicester boost survival hopes with victory
Millie Bright, pictured, sealed Chelsea’s win over PSG with a volleyed finish (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millie Bright gives Chelsea a Champions League win away to Paris St Germain
Harrison Reed scored Fulham’s opener (John Walton/PA)
Fulham back on winning trail as pressure mounts on Villa boss Steven Gerrard

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) hi-fives Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (PA)
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented