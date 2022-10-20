Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 9.27pm
Film director Paul Haggis (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Film director Paul Haggis (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

A woman who has accused filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her has told a jury that she felt “like a trapped animal” during the 2013 encounter.

Haleigh Breest gave evidence on Thursday in the civil trial in her lawsuit against the Oscar winner.

She said she accepted his offer of a ride home from a film premiere, and then of a drink at his New York apartment, but made clear to him she had no sexual interest.

Mr Haggis maintains the 2013 encounter was consensual, and his lawyer has argued that Ms Breest called it rape because she is out for money.

Ms Breest recounted what she alleged was a terrifying, painful attack that left her shocked and “really struggling to comprehend what had happened”.

“I couldn’t understand how somebody who seemed like a nice guy would do that,” she said.

As she spoke without looking at him, Mr Haggis, 69, watched largely expressionlessly, sometimes rubbing his bearded chin or taking notes.

He may choose to give evidence later in the trial.

Sexual Misconduct Paul Haggis
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom in New York (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Ms Breest, now 36, said she first met Mr Haggis – known for writing Oscar best picture winners Crash, which he also directed, and Million Dollar Baby – in 2012 at a premiere afterparty. She had a side job with an organisation that co-ordinates such events.

Ms Breest and Mr Haggis went on to exchange occasional professional emails and party chit-chat, she said, over the months before their paths crossed again at another premiere party on January 31 2013.

After they interacted a bit during the event, a tipsy – but not stumbling drunk – Ms Breest accepted the filmmaker’s offer of a ride, and then his invitation for a drink, she told jurors.

She said she tried to shift the setting to a public place, but he pushed for his apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood, and she did not want to offend one of her employer’s red-carpet guests.

“But just so you know,” she testified that she told him en route, “I’m not sleeping in SoHo tonight.”

Ms Breest said Mr Haggis’s advances began as soon as she put her bags down in his loft’s open kitchen.

“You’ve been flirting with me for months,” he soon said, according to Ms Breest.

“I don’t even know you,” Ms Breest said she replied.

Ms Breest said she was able to dodge and deflect his attempts to kiss her for a bit, and thought she had succeeded in politely defusing the situation when he started a friendly tour of the apartment.

But as they looked at a guest bedroom, Mr Haggis “became aggressive very quickly”, pushed her on to the bed and pulled off her tights and clothes as she tried to keep them on and told him to stop, she alleged.

Then, she alleged, he forced her to perform oral sex and wanted intercourse. She said she asked to take a shower as a subtle way to get out of the room, but he followed her there.

Then, as she left the bathroom to try to get her clothes, she said, he allegedly put his hands on her shoulders from behind, steered her back to the guest bedroom and made a further series of unwanted sexual moves that culminated in rape.

“I was like a trapped animal. There was nothing for me to do,” she said.

Ms Breest said she passed out soon afterwards, awoke alone on the bed the next morning and left without seeing Mr Haggis again.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Ms Breest has done.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Mock The Week’s Ed Byrne, Dara O’Briain and Andy Parsons, front row (Comic Relief/PA)
The biggest names to have emerged from Mock The Week as it ends on…
First new-build West-End venue in 50 years enjoys ‘glorious’ opening night (Tim Soar/AHMM/PA)
First new-build West-End venue in 50 years enjoys ‘glorious’ opening night
Leah Williamson holding the winning trophy at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lionesses among those to be honoured at Pride of Britain Awards
Jodie Whittaker: the character of Doctor Who is so much more than a role (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Whittaker: The character of Doctor Who is so much more than a role
Kevin Spacey ‘deeply grateful’ after winning US civil lawsuit (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey ‘deeply thankful’ after winning US civil lawsuit
(PA)
Jurors set for Harvey Weinstein trial
Actor Kevin Spacey (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
Lauren Lavern reveals unfortunate Pointless coincidence following PM’s departure (Yui Mok/PA)
Lauren Laverne reveals unfortunate Pointless coincidence following PM departure
Composer Hans Zimmer (Doug Peters/PA)
Hans Zimmer praises Sir David Attenborough: He makes you fall in love
Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV (Michael Leckie/BBC/PA)
Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Film director Paul Haggis (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented