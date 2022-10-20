Harvey Barnes on target as Leicester boost survival hopes with victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harvey Barnes on target as Leicester boost survival hopes with victory

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 10.21pm Updated: October 20 2022, 10.24pm
Leicester’s Harvey Barnes scored against Leeds again (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicester's Harvey Barnes scored against Leeds again (Nick Potts/PA)

Harvey Barnes continued to torment Leeds as he inspired Leicester to a vital victory which breathed fresh life into their survival hopes.

The winger scored his sixth goal in six games against United to help the Foxes to a 2-0 win and ease any growing pressure on boss Brendan Rodgers.

He added to Robin Koch’s early own goal with the Foxes a point from the safety line ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Wolves.

While they remain in the bottom three, victory lifted Leicester off the foot of the table and gives Rodgers time in a week which has the potential to shape the Foxes’ season.

Defeat extended Leeds’ winless run to seven and they are now just a point above the Foxes and only out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Jesse Marsch has seen his side slowly slip down the table and he faced the wrath of a furious travelling support following what was, ultimately, a meek surrender.

Needing a result, Rodgers recalled Jamie Vardy for just his second start since the beginning of September.

Leicester City v Leeds United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Jamie Vardy (left) has been struggling for form (PA)

The striker, without a goal this season, is in his worst barren spell for six years but the Foxes did not have to wait long for the opener, which arrived after 16 minutes.

Leeds were arguably the brighter side but Leicester seized on some sloppy defending when Dennis Praet robbed Marc Roca.

Referee Peter Bankes played a good advantage after Vardy was clobbered, allowing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to send Praet down the right. His low cross was intended for the unmarked Barnes but Koch slid in and only succeeded in poking the ball beyond the stranded Illan Meslier.

Leicester City v Leeds United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Robin Koch’s own goal put Leicester ahead (PA)

The visitors responded well and when Youri Tielemans’ shot was charged down Luis Sinisterra launched a quick break with the Foxes’ defenders in desperate pursuit.

The forward appeared to lose the ball on the edge of the area but it fell kindly for him to curl onto the top of the bar.

A minute later Crysencio Summerville curled wide and Leicester briefly looked ragged until Barnes made it 2-0 10 minutes before the break.

Excellent work from Praet won the ball, which rolled for Vardy to backheel to Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the area. He found the unmarked Barnes and the winger steered his third goal of the season under an exposed Meslier.

Leicester City v Leeds United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Harvey Barnes (right) got the crucial second for Leicester (PA)

Despite the lead, Leicester failed to totally convince during a first half where Leeds had squandered their chances and Danny Ward needed to block Liam Cooper’s effort seven minutes after the restart.

Rasmus Kristensen shot over but Leeds’ response quickly faded and they never seriously troubled Leicester, who had rediscovered their resolve.

Praet curled over but a third was never needed with the Foxes, and Rodgers, clinching a much-needed victory.

