Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to live it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to live it’

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 12.04am
A section of a memorial quilt dedicated to Robin Bell, a soldier and farmer who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago. (PA)
A section of a memorial quilt dedicated to Robin Bell, a soldier and farmer who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago. (PA)

A 21-year-old man killed in an IRA ambush 50 years ago had his life “stolen” from him before he had the chance to live it, his brother has said.

Robin Bell, a member of the Ulster Defence Regiment from Co Fermanagh, was shot dead as he arrived with his brother and father at the family farm in Newtownbutler to milk their cows on October 22, 1972.

His brother Richard recalled their car coming under a period of sustained gunfire.

“Robin was murdered and Daddy was also injured, mercifully I was not physically injured,” he said.

Robin Bell, 21, was killed in an IRA ambush in 1972 (Bell Family/PA)

“I returned fire but was not firing at anything in particular, the terrorist gang then fled and escaped over the border by boat, their getaway was well organised.”

He said his family feel that the IRA had intended to wipe out all the men in their family as Protestants living close to the Irish border.

“The Provisional IRA were of course attempting to wipe out all the males in our family that fateful morning; Robin, my Dad Sidney and myself (Richard),” he said.

“They had made a judgement that in removing the males from our family that they were removing and cleansing our border home and land from a Bell presence.

“My Mum (Olive) was broken by the loss of Robin, I can’t imagine how she’d have coped if Daddy and I were also murdered that day.

“They will of course suggest that they merely targeted us because we were part time members of the Ulster Defence Regiment but this holds no water, they carried out tactical and strategic hits; little on the border happened by chance, it was all carefully planned and designed.”

He described Robin as a wonderful big brother to him and their four sisters.

“Robin and I were very close, we grew up together, we shared a bedroom together, we farmed together, we socialised together and we soldiered together,” he said.

“He was stolen away aged just 21 years; his life had but begun and it is a travesty that Robin never had the opportunity to marry, to have his own children and grandchildren, he was so well liked by everyone (or so we thought).”

Mr Bell attended agricultural college to help develop the family farm.

He had previously served with the B Specials, a part time unit which supported police, before joining the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) when it was formed in 1970.

His brother Richard was also a member of the UDR.

He said they both joined to help defend the whole community from terrorism during the Troubles.

Fifty years on he said they have little confidence there will ever be justice for what happened.

“We do want there to be accountability for what happened but it is questionable if the will exists to pursue these issues,” he said.

“But we are clear as a family that those responsible will have to meet their Maker and no amount of ducking and diving will save them at that point.”

The day after Robin was killed, two Catholic farmers – Andrew Murray, 24, and Michael Naan, 31, – were killed by members of the British army who had incorrectly suspected they were members of the IRA.

The Bell family said they want to make it clear as as a family they believe “these murders were also wrong and this has always been our position”.

They will remember Robin in a special service at Galloon Parish Church on Sunday.

They have been supported by the victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF’s Director of Services, claimed the ambush was “an attempt at ethnic cleansing”.

“The Provisional IRA’s efforts to murder all the males within the Bell family was an act of ethnic cleansing, but their mission failed,” he said.

“Yes, they brought devastation to the Bell family through the murder of Robin, the early death of Robin’s father Sidney and the emotional turmoil caused to Robin’s late Mummy Olive and his siblings but the Bell family remain in the Newtownbutler area and have developed their farm and augmented their presence in the area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family and our thoughts are also with the families of Andrew Murray and Michael Naan who were murdered around 36 hours later. We are clear that their murders were also unjustified and wholly wrong.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
What the papers say – October 21 (PA)
What the papers say – October 21
(LIBKOS/AP)
Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson
(AP Photo)
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
People of non-UK nationality now make up a third of doctors and a quarter of nurses in the NHS workforce in England, new analysis shows (Peter Byrne/PA)
Third of NHS doctors in England are non-UK nationals
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
The CQC has warned it is getting ‘tougher and tougher’ to access care (Alamy/PA)
Health and care leaders ‘must recruit equivalent of population of Newcastle’
Most people in Northern Ireland would not know how to access abortion services, a survey commissioned by Amnesty International has found (PA)
Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services
Maternity care failings are systemic in the NHS, the regulator has said (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Maternity services ‘getting worse’, hospitals regulator warns
Jesse Marsch believes he still has the confidence of the Leeds board (PA)
Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
A section of a memorial quilt dedicated to Robin Bell, a soldier and farmer who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago. (PA)
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented