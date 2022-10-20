Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 12.33am
(LIBKOS/AP)
(LIBKOS/AP)

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law.

Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

Mr Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilisation, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions.

The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region’s capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders as part of martial law that took effect on Thursday to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC in Donetsk region, Ukraine (LIBKOS/AP)

Kherson city, with a pre-war population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds.

It is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. Reports of sabotage and assassinations of Russian-installed officials in Kherson have surfaced for months, in what appeared to be one of the most active Ukrainian resistance movements in occupied territory.

Russian-installed officials have urged residents to evacuate for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications. Officials said 15,000 residents of an expected 60,000 had been relocated from the city and surrounding areas as of Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region.

For its part, Russia’s Defence Ministry spokesman said the Kremlin’s forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance with tanks on the Kherson villages of Sukhanove, Nova Kamianka and Chervonyi Yar.

A Russian-installed official in the region, Vladimir Leontyev, said Ukrainian forces had launched five missile strikes against the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station about 70 kms (44 miles) from Kherson city. He said on Russian TV that if the facilities were destroyed, a critical canal providing water to annexed Crimea would be cut off.

Russia Ukraine War
A Polish howitzer AHS Krab fires to Russian positions in Donetsk (LIBKOS/AP)

Mr Zelensky countered that the Russians have mined the dam and power station, with plans to blown them up in what he called a terrorism act to unleash 18 million cubic metres (4.8 billion gallons) of water and flood Kherson and dozens of areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. He told the European Council Russia would then blame Ukraine.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

Russia’s new military commander in Ukraine this week acknowledged the threat posed by Ukraine’s counteroffensive to Kherson, and Britain’s Defence Ministry interpreted that on Thursday to mean: “Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnieper River.”

Mr Putin tried on Thursday to address another problem area, the partial mobilisation of reservists he ordered last month and estimated it would end by the end of this month by reaching its 300,000-man target.

He visited a training centre in the Russian region of Ryazan to show progress in rectifying problems with training and supplies for newly mobilised troops.

Russian TV showed him lying under a net on a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, and shooting a rifle. A military officer showed Mr Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu soldiers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets, with weapons. The officer displayed winter boots, clothes, cooking utensils and other supplies — all to counter images Russians have posted on social media of shabby or non-existent gear for newly mobilised troops.

In another sign of Russia’s wavering mobilisation, Ukrainian authorities said more than 3,000 Russians have called a hotline for soldiers who do not want to take part in the war and are asking to surrender.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
What the papers say – October 21 (PA)
What the papers say – October 21
(AP Photo)
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
People of non-UK nationality now make up a third of doctors and a quarter of nurses in the NHS workforce in England, new analysis shows (Peter Byrne/PA)
Third of NHS doctors in England are non-UK nationals
A section of a memorial quilt dedicated to Robin Bell, a soldier and farmer who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago. (PA)
Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to…
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
The CQC has warned it is getting ‘tougher and tougher’ to access care (Alamy/PA)
Health and care leaders ‘must recruit equivalent of population of Newcastle’
Most people in Northern Ireland would not know how to access abortion services, a survey commissioned by Amnesty International has found (PA)
Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services
Maternity care failings are systemic in the NHS, the regulator has said (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Maternity services ‘getting worse’, hospitals regulator warns
Jesse Marsch believes he still has the confidence of the Leeds board (PA)
Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
(LIBKOS/AP)
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented