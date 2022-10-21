What the papers say – October 21 By Press Association October 21 2022, 3.09am What the papers say – October 21 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers speculate about the successor to the nation’s shortest-serving Prime Minister. The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”. Friday's front page: Gone in 44 days#TomorrowsPapersToday🔴Latest from @HugoGye https://t.co/2OfpOTvVbD pic.twitter.com/0sq7r7BiQ5— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 20, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 21 October https://t.co/upVg9Sy0eU pic.twitter.com/UJEedBsRAs— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 20, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰THE WORST PM WE'VE EVER HAD🔴 UK's shortest serving Premier in history🔴 Now Boris Planning to make a comeback#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yZPlkJ6EJx— Metro (@MetroUK) October 20, 2022 The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”. Guardian front page, Friday 21 October 2022: The bitter end pic.twitter.com/fYxyzOB7bi— The Guardian (@guardian) October 20, 2022 The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election. Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/fBOVl9106V— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) October 20, 2022 Friday's front page: General election now #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/3Yf6gclUl3 pic.twitter.com/pBY5COb47s— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 20, 2022 The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback. 🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/UCtEmu5wxJ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 20, 2022 On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson plotting sensational comeback to challenge Rishi Sunak for No10 after Liz Truss resignedhttps://t.co/3pGXBCoNQg pic.twitter.com/pbhjNmDoaU— The Sun (@TheSun) October 20, 2022 Front page – He couldn't could he … Will Boris bounce back to No 10?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/w87NsUSUCf pic.twitter.com/GgKMgbecNK— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 20, 2022 The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job. Friday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/j8M0oHep2J— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 20, 2022 And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”. Friday's front page: 'Lettuce Rejoice'https://t.co/PyFo7ugNXP #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iHI95AkZe2— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022 Already a subscriber? 