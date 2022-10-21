EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 4.19am
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – October 21
Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
Third of NHS doctors in England are non-UK nationals
Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to…
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
Health and care leaders ‘must recruit equivalent of population of Newcastle’
Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services
Maternity services ‘getting worse’, hospitals regulator warns
Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form

Most Read

1
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented