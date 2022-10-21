Bristol Airport apologises for ‘unacceptable’ security queues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol Airport apologises for ‘unacceptable’ security queues

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 12.37pm
Bristol Airport has apologised after passengers faced “unacceptable” security queues (Alamy/PA)
Bristol Airport has apologised after passengers faced "unacceptable" security queues (Alamy/PA)

Bristol Airport has apologised after passengers faced “unacceptable” security queues.

Customers described arriving at the airport on Friday morning to find people queueing out of the building, with further “chaos” inside.

Some missed their flights, while others were able to travel only due to airlines taking off later.

Kieron Sheridan said his family faced “absolute carnage” after arriving for their Ryanair flight to Valencia.

They joined the queue outside the terminal at 4.45am, with their flight due to take off at 6.35am.

He tweeted: “Absolute carnage at Bristol airport due to poor security organisation and lack of personnel.

“Queued for nearly 2 hours and only got half way through the queue when advised our flight had gone without us.

“The queue started outside of the building, we joined it at 4.45am. We were still at least 45 mins away from getting through security when we had to give up.”

Mr Sheridan added: “Having travelled abroad on average four times a year for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like it.

“Despite doing everything in our power to get off on a family holiday, we feel absolutely robbed of that opportunity, and £1,600 out of pocket.”

Mr Sheridan said he had contacted the airport and was waiting for a reply.

Max Walsh, a reporter for ITV News West Country, described the scenes at the airport as “absolute carnage”.

He tweeted: “Trying to catch a flight to Belfast. I’ve been queueing for 90 mins and still nowhere near security.

“Queueing system has completely broken down as barriers are pushed over and hundreds of people face missing flights.

“Saw one person having a panic attack in the queue. Security cannot cope.

“I’ve just made it to the plane which is only half full and was supposed to take off at 7am. Expect to be delayed until most passengers make it through.”

In a statement, Bristol Airport said the issue was due to fewer security staff working than expected.

A spokeswoman confirmed at 9.20am that queues had “returned to normal”.

She said: “The security queues in the early morning were unacceptable and we apologise to all customers who were impacted.

“Far fewer security staff were working than planned. We’re urgently discussing the issue with our security business partner so passengers receive the service levels they rightly expect.

“The queues at security have now returned to normal. Our advice for passengers flying later today is unchanged – we recommend you arrive at least two hours ahead of your scheduled time of departure.”

