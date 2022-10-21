OnlyFans model Abigail White found guilty of murdering boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
OnlyFans model Abigail White found guilty of murdering boyfriend

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 3.24pm Updated: October 21 2022, 3.38pm
Abigail White, 24, was found guilty of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Abigail White, 24, was found guilty of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

An OnlyFans model has been convicted of murdering her boyfriend after he told her their relationship was over.

Abigail White, 24, killed Bradley Lewis, 22, and called for an ambulance, but within minutes was telling a neighbour he had stabbed himself.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died hours later from a single stab wound to his chest.

After being arrested on suspicion of murder, White told police: “I did not stab Bradley.”

White, who made £50,000 in a year working on online streaming platform OnlyFans on which users can buy and sell content, denied murder but admitted Mr Lewis’s manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Abigail White
Bradley Lewis died from a stab wound (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A jury at Bristol Crown Court rejected her defence and found her guilty after 12 hours of deliberations following a two-week trial.

Mr Justice Fraser adjourned briefly and will pass sentence later this afternoon.

Mr Lewis was fatally injured minutes after leaving a pub with White on the evening of March 25 this year.

A neighbour heard her screaming and dialled 999, and when she entered the house she found Mr Lewis lying on the kitchen floor with White telling her he had done it to himself.

White continued with the lies – phoning a friend and telling police that Mr Lewis was responsible for the stabbing – but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lewis suffered a single stab wound, at least 7cm deep, to the chest, which had penetrated his heart.

The court heard the fatal attack happened during a tumultuous period in White’s life, having lost a baby she was expecting and learning of Mr Lewis’s infidelity.

The jury was told their relationship was strained, with Mr Lewis leaving the family home and staying with his mother.

In the days before the incident White had stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm and, on another occasion, he told a friend in a phone call: “Help me Sophie, she’s trying to kill me, she’s trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she’s hurting me.”

On the day of the attack, Mr Lewis had been at a park with White and another family, and he had told her: “I don’t want to be with you any more Abi.”

They had later gone to a pub together where White had got into arguments with other drinkers, having drunk a bottle of wine, a Jagerbomb and two rum and cokes, as well as taking a small amount of cocaine.

White told the jury she only wanted to “shock and scare” Mr Lewis, and they argued after she felt he had not stuck up for her during the row in the pub.

“We were arguing, and he was pushing me and were in the hallway. I went into the kitchen, and I seen the knife on the side,” White said.

“Picked it up and walked back towards Brad. I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it, I had stabbed him.”

White denied she had intended to hurt Mr Lewis, telling the jury: “No, I didn’t. It was just over before I even thought.

“I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

She accepted she had lied in the aftermath of stabbing Mr Lewis but denied she was trying to protect herself.

“I was scared. I was worried about what was going to happen to me, to Brad and the family,” she said.

“Just wish I had told the truth from the beginning.”

Dr John Sandford, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said he believed White has a personality disorder but said the facts of the case suggest she was “aware of what she was doing” around the time of the attack.

“What’s the root cause of this offence?” he told the jury. “In my opinion it is the dysfunctional relationship from which it arose.”

Dr Sandford later added: “I think it is fair to say she had difficulty controlling her emotions and difficulty controlling anger.”

Lesley Ness, of the CPS, said: “The prosecution’s case was that Abigail White stabbed Bradley Lewis in anger, intending to seriously hurt or kill him, following an argument in which he said he would leave her.

“The CPS worked with the police to build a compelling case that looked at Miss White’s actions both on the night of Mr Lewis’s death and in the period leading up to it.

“When presented with this evidence the jury concluded that Abigail White was guilty of the murder of Bradley Lewis.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bradley Lewis at this difficult time.”

