UN demands end to violence in Haiti and sanctions gang leader

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 3.35pm
A man dries a piece of cardboard he uses to sleep on at the Hugo Chavez public square transformed into a refuge for families forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
A man dries a piece of cardboard he uses to sleep on at the Hugo Chavez public square transformed into a refuge for families forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti, and imposed sanctions on a powerful gang leader.

The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote from Wednesday so they could revise the text in hopes of gaining more support from council members — and they succeeded in getting approval from all 15 nations.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said immediately after the vote that the resolution was a first step to help the Haitian people and a second resolution was being prepared to help restore security to the crisis-wracked Caribbean nation.

Haiti Anniversary
A member of the armed forces on patrol (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

The final text eliminated a reference to an October 7 appeal by Haiti’s Council of Ministers for the urgent dispatch of an international military force to tackle the country’s violence and alleviate its humanitarian crisis.

Also dropped was mention of an October 8 letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining options to help Haiti’s National Police combat high levels of gang violence.

A second resolution, which was still being worked on late on Thursday, would address the issue of combating Haiti’s violence. It would authorise an international force to help improve security in the country if approved.

Ms Thomas-Greenfields said on Monday that the “non-UN” mission would be limited in time and scope and would be led by unspecified “partner country” with a mandate to use military force if necessary.

The sanctions resolution named only a single Haitian — Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, whose gang has blocked a key fuel terminal leading to severe shortages.

Cherizier, a former police officer who leads an alliance of gangs known as the G9 Family and Allies, would be hit with a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo if the resolution passes.

The resolution, however, would also establish a Security Council committee to impose sanctions on other Haitian individuals and groups whose actions threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation.

Targeted actions would include criminal activity, violence and arms trafficking, human rights abuses and obstruction of aid deliveries.

Political instability has simmered in Haiti since last year’s still-unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who had faced opposition protests calling for his resignation over corruption charges and claims that his five-year term had expired.

Mr Moise dissolved Parliament in January 2020 after legislators failed to hold elections in 2019 amid political gridlock.

Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double.

Cherizier’s gang blocked the Varreux fuel terminal to demand Mr Henry’s resignation and to protest over a spike in fuel prices.

Haiti already was gripped by inflation, causing rising prices that put food and fuel out of reach for many, and protests have brought society to the breaking point.

Violence is raging, making parents afraid to send their children to school. Hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to stay open. Clean water is scarce and the country is trying to deal with a cholera outbreak.

