Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court By Press Association October 21 2022, 3.43pm Edward Little was appearing at the Old Bailey in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA) A man accused of plotting a terror attack at London's Hyde Park has appeared at the Old Bailey. Edward Little, 21, allegedly planned to buy a firearm and kill a Christian preacher and others gathered at Speakers' Corner on or before September 23. Little was arrested on September 23 after taking a taxi from Brighton to London. Edward Little appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA) He was charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts. On Friday, the defendant, from Pelham Street in Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court the allegation in the case "concerns a plan to carry out an attack on Hyde Park". Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for February 10 next year and a provisional trial from June 26 next year. The case would be heard either by the Recorder of London or a High Court judge, he said. Little, who wore a grey tracksuit top in the dock, spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody. 