Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 4.19pm Updated: October 21 2022, 4.24pm
Steve Bannon (Nathan Howard/AP)
Steve Bannon (Nathan Howard/AP)

Steve Bannon, an ally of former president Donald Trump, has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending an appeal and also imposed a fine of 6,500 dollars as part of the sentence.

Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.

Capitol Riot Investigation Evidence
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington (John Minchillo/AP)

US District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars.

Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could have sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months.

The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors argued Bannon, 68, deserved the longer sentence because he had pursued a “bad faith strategy” and his public statements disparaging the committee itself made it clear he wanted to undermine their effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again.

“He chose to hide behind fabricated claims of executive privilege and advice of counsel to thumb his nose at Congress,” said prosecutor JP Cooney.

“Your honour, the defendant is not above the law and that is exactly what makes this case important,” Mr Cooney said. “It must be made clear to the public, to the citizens, that no-one is above the law.”

The defence, meanwhile, said he was not acting in bad faith, but trying to avoid running afoul of executive privilege objections Mr Trump had raised when Bannon was first served with a committee subpoena last year.

The one-time presidential adviser said he wanted a Trump lawyer in the room, but the committee would not allow it.

Many other former White House aides have testified with only their own counsel. Bannon had been fired from the White House in 2017 and was a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president before the riot.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Bannon’s lawyer, David Schoen, gave an impassioned argument railing against the committee and saying Bannon had simply done was his lawyer told him to do under Mr Trump’s executive privilege objections.

“Quite frankly, Mr Bannon should make no apology. No American should make any apology for the manner in which Mr Bannon proceeded in this case,” he said.

Mr Schoen also defended Bannon’s public remarks about the committee: “Telling the truth about this committee or speaking one’s mind about this committee, it’s not only acceptable in this country, it’s an obligation if one believes it to be true.”

As he walked into court on Friday, Bannon told reporters, “This illegitimate regime, their judgment day is on November 8 when the Biden administration ends.”

Bannon did not speak during the hearing, saying only, “My lawyers have spoken for me, your honour”.

Bannon has also argued that he had offered to testify after Mr Trump waived executive privilege. But that was after the contempt charges were filed, and prosecutors say he would only agree to give the deposition if the case was dropped.

Prosecutors had pushed for the maximum fine, saying Bannon refused to answer routine questions about his income and insisted he could pay whatever the judge imposed.

Bannon is also facing separate money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in New York related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Bannon falsely promised donors that all money would go to constructing a wall at the US-Mexico border, but instead was involved with transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to third-party entities and using them to funnel payments to two other people involved in the scheme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Alec Baldwin marks anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’ death on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin marks anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’ death with Instagram post
Fibre optic laser therapy, which could transform the lives of people with hard-to-treat epilepsy, is being rolled out across the NHS (NHS England/PA)
Epilepsy: NHS rolls out new fibre optic therapy
(Adam Seigel/Infected Blood Inquiry)
Infected blood victims and bereaved partners will receive £100,000 in October
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and metro mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram are lobbying the Government to immediately increase funding for two train operators in the north of England (PA)
Metro mayors call for funding boost for two train operators to end ‘rail chaos’
Pep Guardiola has apologised about chants from Manchester City fans at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved against Chelsea (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag
Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Steven Gerrard’s last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Steve Bannon (Nathan Howard/AP)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented