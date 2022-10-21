Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 6.08pm Updated: October 21 2022, 6.43pm
Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, studies the board (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A 19-year-old chess grandmaster is seeking 100 million dollars in a federal lawsuit, alleging a rival player and others destroyed his career with false accusations of cheating.

Hans Niemann filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the US District Court in St Louis against chess world champion Magnus Carlsen, who has suggested Niemann cheated during his upset win over Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup tournament in St Louis.

The lawsuit names Carlsen; his company Play Magnus Group; online chess site Chess.com; Hikaru Nakamura, an American grandmaster who is an influential streaming partner on Chess.com; and Chess.com executive Danny Rensch.

It alleges the defendants worked together to defame and libel the 19-year-old Niemann after his Sinquefield Cup win.

“Despite the falsity of the Defendants’ accusations, Defendants’ malicious defamation and unlawful collusion has, by design, destroyed Niemann’s remarkable career in its prime and ruined his life,” according to the lawsuit.

Niemann says tournaments have banned him, matches have been cancelled and reputable chess schools will not hire him over the false accusations.

The lawsuit contends Carlsen is seeking to preserve his status as the “King of Chess” and to complete a deal with Chess.com to acquire Play Magnus for nearly 83 million dollars.

Carlsen — a 31-year-old world champion who is generally considered one of the greatest chess players ever — has not commented on his social media posts about the lawsuit.

His manager, Henrik Carlsen, did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment.

Attorneys Nima Mohebbi and Jamie Wine said in a statement posted on Chess.com’s website that Niemann’s lawsuit will hurt the game of chess, its players and its fans.

“There is no merit to Hans’ allegations, and Chess.com looks forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players,” according to the statement.

After Niemann’s surprise win over Carlsen in the Sinquefield Cup, Carlsen abruptly withdrew from the tournament and a week later stopped playing after making only one move against Niemann at the Julius Baer Generation Cup.

Niemann has previously admitted to cheating when playing online chess when he was 12 and 16, but has denied cheating since then and said he never cheated during in-person matches.

On September 26, Carlsen said in a statement on Twitter that he believed Niemann “has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted”.

But Carlsen offered no evidence of Niemann cheating. The lawsuit contends several independent sources and experts found no evidence that Niemann cheated in any of his games against Carlsen, including at the Sinquefield Cup.

In a statement published in September, the president of the International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, said the governing body shared Carlsen’s “deep concerns about the damage that cheating brings to chess” and is prepared to investigate incidents “when the adequate initial proof is provided”.

