Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 9.18am
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female premier, the world is watching closely to see whether she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeeded in capturing 26% of the vote.

Here is a look at some of the issues facing Ms Meloni’s new government, formed from her far-right Brothers of Italy Party, along with the right-wing populist League led by Matteo Salvini and the centre-right Forza Italia headed by three-time former premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi:

– The energy crisis

The squeeze facing Italian industry and households will require urgent attention, as concerns grow that astronomically high bills will force business closures and household rationing.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni reads to the media the list of the ministers of Italy’s new government after presenting it to Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni reads to the media the list of the ministers of Italy’s new government after presenting it to Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy’s Confindustria business lobby has warned that thousands of businesses are at risk as industrial energy costs rose from eight billion euros (£7 billion) in 2019 to 100 billion euros (£87 billion) this year.

Ms Meloni has backed a European price cap on Russian gas.

Her coalition partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, has pushed for Italy to take on more debt to help households and small and medium-size business owners that are the backbone of his party’s constituency in the wealthy north.

– Relations with the European Union

Italy’s European Union partners will be watching closely to see whether Ms Meloni’s right-wing government will align with a nationalist bloc, including Hungary and Poland, that has repeatedly attacked EU democratic standards.

Ms Meloni has recently signalled Poland as a key ally for Italy in a speech to a Spanish far-right rally, where she also singled out the success of the far-right in Sweden. Ms Meloni has also hinted at a desire to limit the EU’s influence.

“We need a braver Europe when it is time to … respond to big crises and big international scenarios, and a little more humble when it comes to aspects of our daily lives that could be dealt with much better at a national level,” she told the VOX party rally.

On Friday, Ms Meloni chose as foreign minister Antonio Tajani, a pro-EU politician and former president of the European Parliament.

– Economy and the spectre of recession

The spiking price of energy, compounded by inflation on household goods, is raising the spectre of recession.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni, left, arrives at Rome’s Quirinale Presidential Palace to receive a mandate to form Italy’s new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni, left, arrives at Rome’s Quirinale Presidential Palace to receive a mandate to form Italy’s new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Official third-quarter numbers will not be in until October 31, but calculations by parliament’s budget office indicate Italy’s economy shrank 0.2% from July-September and a further contraction is forecast for the final quarter.

Ms Meloni is tasked with reducing Italy’s public debt, currently the second highest in the eurozone at 150% of GDP, while maintaining budget stability.

Also, the right-wing League aims to do away with a 10-year-old pension reform that raised the retirement age. And it will be up to the new government to complete a planned sale of a majority stake in ITA Airways to a US-led consortium.

Ms Meloni’s new finance minister is Giancarlo Giorgetti, one of the most moderate League leaders. He is seen as a likely guarantor of the continuity of the economic strategies of outgoing premier Mario Draghi, in whose government he served as industry minister.

– Civil rights and migration

Women and minority groups in Italy, from the LGBTQ community to immigrants, fear their rights will be curtailed under a Meloni government. Days after her election, thousands marched through Rome and Milan in support of access to abortion, which many worry will be eroded under Ms Meloni.

Ms Meloni has said she wants to provide alternatives to abortion while promoting Italy’s birth rate, among the lowest in the world.

She has condemned what she calls the “LGBT lobby”, and her party’s programme states it is against gay marriage, gay adoption and surrogate motherhood.

Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni leaves the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as part of a round of consultations with party leaders to try and form a new government, in Rome
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni leaves the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

On Friday, Ms Meloni tapped ultra-conservative Catholic Eugenia Maria Roccella as minister for family, birthrates and equal opportunities. In 2018, Ms Roccella pledged to work against Italy’s law legalising same-sex civil unions.

Ms Meloni is also against granting automatic citizenship to children of immigrants born in Italy, and she has harshly criticised economic migrants, calling for a naval blockade to prevent their boats from leaving northern Africa.

– European recovery funds

As the EU country with the hardest-hit economy due to a draconian 2020 pandemic lockdown, Italy has access to some 220 billion euros in recovery funds from Brussels.

Mr Draghi secured some 70 billion euros of that total during his tenure, and the new government must ensure Italy gets the rest of the money.

Italy and its sluggish bureaucracy has traditionally failed to capture a significant amount of EU funds it has been allocated. The recovery funds are mostly aimed at helping accelerate green transition, improving digitalisation, and infrastructure projects.

Ms Meloni has raised concerns by saying that she may want to redirect funds in line with her government’s priorities, without specifying how these may differ.

– Will the coalition hold?

A leaked audio tape of Mr Berlusconi bragging about his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised questions about Italy’s allegiances.

Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi, centre, poses with Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni and The League leader Matteo Salvini, Licia Ronzulli and all centre-right party members as they leave the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as part of a round of consultations with party leaders to try and form a new government in Rome
Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi, centre, poses with Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni and The League leader Matteo Salvini, Licia Ronzulli and all centre-right party members at the Quirinale Presidential Palace (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Ms Meloni sought to quash any concerns about Italy’s position on the war in Ukraine with a strong statement underlining support for Kyiv and emphasising there was no room for dissent on that position, even at the cost of not forming a right-wing government.

Still, 86-year-old Mr Berlusconi’s damaging braggadocio creates concern about the longevity of her government. The former premier has shown signs of chafing under Ms Meloni’s leadership, calling her “arrogant” in notes photographed from the Senate balconies.

Many analysts believe Mr Salvini, whose party was severely weakened in the last elections, will be the more difficult partner. He has already brought down one government, led by former premier Giuseppe Conte, in a ham-handed power grab that cost him his post as interior minister.

Mr Salvini had lobbied for the interior ministry portfolio under Ms Meloni, but on Friday she gave the job to a longtime ministry official, Matteo Piantedosi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Chanting crowds have marched in the streets of Berlin (shown), Washington DC and Los Angeles in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Chanting crowds march in Germany and US in support of Iran demonstrators
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 23
Two employees were killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/AP)
Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Rory McIlroy was just one round away from becoming world number one for the ninth time as the defending champion sat atop the CJ Cup leaderboard (Stephen B Morton/AP)
Defending South Carolina champ Rory McIlroy ahead as he chases top ranking
Pte Addy Carter stands in front of the WW2 Dakota aircraft at Merville Barracks, Colchester (PA)Private Addy Carter, of Colchester-based 16 Medical Regiment, is the first female soldier to pass All Arms Pre Parachute Selection.The course Ð known as P Company – is designed to test an individualÕs physical fitness, determination and mental robustness under stress, to ensure they have the self-discipline and motivation for service in Airborne Forces.Pte Carter, 21, follows in the footprints of Captain Rosie Wild, of 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, who was the first female officer to pass the course in 2020.
First female soldier passes demanding Airborne Forces test
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Michelle Devane/PA)
Martin urges DUP to restore powersharing at Stormont ahead of election deadline
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented