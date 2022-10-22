Khadija Shaw bags brace as Manchester City cruise to victory over Tottenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Khadija Shaw’s brace and another goal from Lauren Hemp helped Manchester City make it back-to-back wins in the Women’s Super League with a 3-0 victory at Tottenham.

Gareth Taylor’s side had started the new campaign with consecutive defeats but followed up last weekend’s dismantling of Leicester with a clinical display in the capital.

Shaw struck either side of half time at Brisbane Road to take her tally for the season to seven before England attacker Hemp grabbed a late third on a difficult day for Spurs, who saw Ellie Brazil leave the pitch on a stretcher.

Tottenham and Man City had encountered close battles during their WSL fixtures last season but the start of this clash was overshadowed when Brazil suffered a potentially serious injury in the third minute.

Home summer signing Brazil impressively closed down visiting goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck but injured herself in the process of blocking the clearance.

Brazil’s left leg had to be put in a brace and she eventually went off to warm applause on a stretcher following a lengthy delay.

Ellie Brazil suffered a serious injury in the early moments (PA)

Man City were able to settle better after the restart with Esme Morgan and Hemp, one of several Lionesses in the away line-up, sending efforts wide before Deyna Castellanos tested Rebecca Spencer in the home goal in the 25th minute.

Spencer saved well from Castellanos and was equal to Yui Hasegawa’s long-rang shot after 40 minutes too but from the resulting corner Taylor’s side took the lead.

Alex Greenwood produced a pinpoint delivery into the area, which Shaw met on the run and sent a well-timed header into the bottom corner.

Khadija Shaw put Manchester City ahead (PA)

Tottenham responded to the opener with their first shot of note but Ashleigh Neville sliced over at the back post following Angharad James’ cross to ensure it remained 1-0 at the break.

Man City had enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession during the opening 45 and were able to make their dominance count at the start of the second period.

James was dispossessed inside her own half and Hemp passed into Shaw, who took her shot early and drilled into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

3⃣ goals, 3⃣points 3 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 ✨ ⚪️ 0-3 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/vQvJMMSA0U — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) October 22, 2022

The City forward wheeled away in celebration and almost had her hat-trick on the hour mark but Molly Bartrip made a timely interception from Kerstin Casparij’s cut back.

In between Shaw had taken a ball to the face from close range but was able to carry on.

Euro 2022 match-winner Chloe Kelly, wearing a white headband, looked to get in on the act soon after and saw a 20-yard effort deflected over by Asmita Ale.

Lauren Hemp wrapped it up for City (PA)

Shaw squandered another opportunity with 21 minutes left when she scuffed wide after Lauren Coombs pass and it briefly lifted the hosts.

Rehanne Skinner saw Evelina Summanen produce a dangerous cross before Drew Spence curled over but Man City provided the sucker-punch in the 76th-minute.

Coombs found Hemp, who turned Amy Turner inside out before the England ace arrowed a left-footed shot in off the post to wrap up the scoring in London with her third goal of the season.