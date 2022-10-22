Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi goal sinks former club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi goal sinks former club

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 2.36pm Updated: October 22 2022, 2.39pm
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner on a memorable afternoon for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner on a memorable afternoon for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless streak in style as Taiwo Awoniyi returned to haunt former club Liverpool and stop their Premier League revival.

Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, but showed Jurgen Klopp what he was all about, securing a famous 1-0 win that lifts Forest off the bottom of the table after his second-half goal.

Forest beat Liverpool at the City Ground in their first ever Premier League match 30 years ago and this victory will be just as memorable as it is their first three points since August and will provide hope that they can make a fist of their return to the big time after picking up just three points from their last 27 available.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – City Ground
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after scoring Nottingham Forest’s goal against Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

This was a thoroughly deserved success born out of aggression, energy and desire that at times Klopp’s men could not handle.

The Reds looked to have turned a corner after wins over Manchester City and West Ham in the past week, but after a Wednesday night to Saturday lunchtime turnaround that Klopp hates so much, this was a setback in their attempts to claw themselves back up the table.

Forest, whose boss Steve Cooper used to coach at Liverpool, had shown up well in games against West Ham and Tottenham at the City Ground earlier this season, but this was their best display since their return to the top flight.

Their high-energy press led to a number of openings on the counter-attack, but the lack of quality at the final moment let them down.

A good break in the 19th minute saw Awoniyi lay the ball back to Cheikhou Kouyate on the edge of the area but the midfielder’s shot was straight at Alisson, who also had to make a save to deny Forest their best moment of the first half when Awoniyi played in Jesse Lingard, but the former England international’s shot went straight at the goalkeeper.

Cooper’s side had disrupted Liverpool’s attacking game with their endeavour and energy but they would have been undone at a set-piece had it not been for some scrambled thinking by Virgil van Dijk eight minutes before the break.

James Milner sent in a second delivery from a recycled corner and, after Van Dijk peeled off his marker at the back post, he opted to put his header across goal towards Roberto Firmino rather than take aim at the goal, which was gaping.

The second half continued in the same vein and Forest were rewarded with the lead in the 55th minute.

A free-kick found Steve Cook on the right-hand side and his fizzed cross was struck against the post by Ryan Yates, but Awoniyi was the right man in the right place to turn the rebound into an empty net.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – City Ground
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept his side in the game late in the second half when denying Ryan Yates (Joe Giddens/PA)

It would have been two moments later but Milner produced a brilliant goal-saving block to deny Morgan Gibbs-White after more impressive pressing.

The Liverpool onslaught was not as fierce as expected, but Dean Henderson had to produce one top-class save as he palmed away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.

Forest could have wrapped it up in the 85th minute as Gibbs-White played Yates through, but Alisson produced a brilliant stop with his outstretched arm.

That was topped by an even better save by Henderson in injury time as he got down low to keep out a free Van Dijk header which secured a famous win by the Trent.

