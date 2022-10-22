Jurgen Klopp: Only Liverpool to blame for Nottingham Forest defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp: Only Liverpool to blame for Nottingham Forest defeat

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 3.45pm
Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool only had themselves to blame for the defeat at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool only had themselves to blame for the defeat at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool only have themselves to blame after a shock defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s winner stunned the visitors as Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory.

The striker never played for Liverpool in six years at Anfield and was loaned out seven times before joining Union Berlin last year.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – City Ground
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after scoring what proved to be the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool remain seventh having failed to build on last week’s 1-0 win over Manchester City and are yet to win away in the league this season.

“Who can be blamed for not finishing the situations off? There are not a lot of people out there, it’s just us,” said Klopp, who was without Thiago after he woke up with an ear infection.

“That’s why you have to feel it. It’s a big blow for us because we wanted to get the three points.

“I can’t explain the result, not really. This game was decided in six or seven situations, the set-pieces they used and the set-pieces we didn’t use. It was a difficult game.

“They are not in a great situation and it was a super intense week for us, we had to change (the team) late. We had to put in a big fight and the boys did. It was intense, six days, three games and a limited squad. I really thought we made a real fight of it.

“We were lacking runs in behind, vision in the centre and we didn’t create that much.”

Jesse Lingard shot at Alisson and Virgil van Dijk wasted Liverpool’s best chance of an instantly forgettable first half when he tried to tee up Roberto Firmino.

Forest would have been the happier having maintained their shape and work rate to frustrate Liverpool and they grabbed the winner 10 minutes into the second half.

It came from a free-kick when Awoniyi was fouled having robbed Joe Gomez and Morgan Gibbs-White’s delivery found Steve Cook.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – City Ground
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (left) and manager Jurgen Klopp look dejected after defeat by Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

The defender’s cross was turned against the post by Ryan Yates and Awoniyi followed up from close range.

Dean Henderson saved Harvey Elliott’s effort as Liverpool responded before James Milner deflected Gibbs-White’s strike over as the game came to life.

Alisson denied Brennan Johnson – who hit the post with the last kick of the game – before brilliantly saving from Yates while Henderson produced a superb stop in injury time to keep out Van Dijk’s header.

Forest boss Steve Cooper said: “It’s a brilliant win. To get a win against Liverpool you have to play well and have big moments.

“We’ve been on a poor run but it’s a great win. We still haven’t got the points tally we would have hoped to have by now. Hopefully it’s the start of a turn and we’re in control of that.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – City Ground
Steve Cooper felt Nottingham Forest needed the positive result of beating Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s a positive result we needed. It’s only a win, we’re nowhere near the league position we want to be in but it’s given us a good reference point. We don’t just want it to be words.

“Going forward if the players or I may have any doubts with ourselves and each other we can use today to show we belong at this level.

“It was an improvement. The mentality has to be to get back into the training ground and work even harder. Any sign of complacency we’ll be right on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rory McIlroy was just one round away from becoming world number one for the ninth time as the defending champion sat atop the CJ Cup leaderboard (Stephen B Morton/AP)
Defending South Carolina champ Rory McIlroy ahead as he chases top ranking
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (centre) took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds (Darron Cummings/AP)
Carlos Sainz claims pole in United States after edging team-mate Charles Leclerc
Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Jamaica’s Ben Jones-Bishop (centre) celebrates with team-mates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has joined other parents on the sidelines (Owen Humphries/PA)
Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle
Skipper James Tavernier (left) apologises to Rangers fans after Livingston draw (Robert Perry/PA)
James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Eric Gay/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented