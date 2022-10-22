Christian Horner ‘shocked and appalled’ by cheating accusation from Zak Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Christian Horner ‘shocked and appalled’ by cheating accusation from Zak Brown

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 7.32pm Updated: October 22 2022, 9.03pm
McLaren’s Zak Brown (left) and Red Bull’s Christian Horner during a press conference (Eric Gay/AP)
McLaren’s Zak Brown (left) and Red Bull’s Christian Horner during a press conference (Eric Gay/AP)

A furious Christian Horner admitted he was “shocked and appalled” that McLaren boss Zak Brown accused his team of cheating and said the insinuation has led to children of Red Bull staff being bullied at school.

Horner sat alongside Brown in a fiery press conference supposed to preview Sunday’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship – but it instead centred around the cost cap row which has engulfed Formula One.

Red Bull exceeded last year’s £114million budget cap when they carried Verstappen to his contentious title win over Lewis Hamilton.

Although F1’s governing body the FIA is yet to confirm by how much Red Bull overspent, it is understood the figure is £1.8m.

Earlier this week, Brown wrote to FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem and said a financial breach “constitutes cheating”.

Ahead of qualifying on Saturday, a group of spectators booed Verstappen and directed a chant of “cheater” at the Dutchman as he was presented on stage during a fans’ event.

“Obviously Zak’s letter is tremendously disappointing,” said Red Bull team principal Horner.

“For a fellow competitor to accuse you of cheating, and to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking.

“It is absolutely shocking that another competitor, without the facts or without any knowledge of the details, can be making those kind of accusations.

“We have been on trial because of public accusations since the Singapore Grand Prix (on October 2) with the rhetoric of cheating, and the rhetoric that we have had this enormous benefit.

“Numbers have been put out in the media that are miles out of reality and that damages the brand, our partners, our drivers, and our workforce.

“In an age where mental health is prevalent, we are seeing significant issues within our workforce.

“Kids are being bullied in playgrounds because they are children of Red Bull employees. That is not right and it has come about because of fictious allegations from other teams without any fact or substance.

“We are absolutely appalled at that behaviour. We have been subjected to three weeks of effective abuse. It is just not right and it has to stop.”

Christian Horner with FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem
Christian Horner with FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem (David Davies/PA)

Red Bull have been offered an Accepted Breach Agreement by the FIA, with both financial and sporting sanctions believed to be on the table.

Such a deal, which has involved back-and-forth negotiations between Horner and Ben Sulayem here in Austin, would see Red Bull lose any right to appeal.

Red Bull could yet challenge the FIA’s decision. Their case would then be heard by a panel of independent judges, while a final option would be the FIA’s International Court of Appeal.

However, both steps would see the team risk a harsher punishment – with the deduction of last season’s constructors’ points possible – and ensure the row plays out for several months.

Horner added: “I hoped it would be resolved before this weekend and I am hopeful it will be resolved during this weekend.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull won the drivers’ and constructors’ titles last year (Will Oliver/PA)

“But should that not happen, the next process is a cost cap administration panel and then beyond that there is an International Court of Appeal so it could be drawn out for another six to nine months which is not our intention. We want closure on 2021. I am hopeful of a conclusion in the near future.”

Red Bull are believed to have put the overspend down to internal costs related to sick pay and gardening leave and a change as to how unused spare parts are allocated.

“We had zero benefit from a development perspective or an operational perspective for 2021 or 2022 from the way we operated within the cap,” concluded Horner.

“We absolutely and categorically don’t feel we have had any advantage. It is totally fictitious.

“Once this situation has been concluded I will talk you through the reasoning behind our submission and our position, and why we believe there is a contrary position. The whole thing should be transparent. There is going to be no private, secret deal. It will absolutely be above board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla
Jamaica’s Ben Jones-Bishop (centre) celebrates with team-mates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashton Golding hails Jamaica’s ’17 leaders’ despite heavy New Zealand defeat
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has joined other parents on the sidelines (Owen Humphries/PA)
Family reunion helping Eddie Howe see grassroots passion for Newcastle
Skipper James Tavernier (left) apologises to Rangers fans after Livingston draw (Robert Perry/PA)
James Tavernier says sorry to Rangers fans who booed them after Livingston draw
Offensive chanting during Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been condemned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rival managers and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Man Utd fans at Chelsea
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Eric Gay/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes are in the balance (John Walton/PA)
Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury
England’s players celebrate after beating France (Richard Sellers/PA)
England can win it – France coach tips hosts for World Cup glory
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Emil Ruusuvuori (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas to face teenager Holger Rune in Stockholm Open final

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented