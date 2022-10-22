Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Real Madrid tighten their grip at the top of LaLiga with victory over Sevilla

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 10.45pm
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Real Madrid made it 10 victories from 11 LaLiga games this season with a 3-1 success against Sevilla.

Sevilla looked like they might achieve a result to kickstart their campaign when Erik Lamela cancelled out Luka Modric’s early opener.

But Lucas Vazquez put table-topping Real back in front in the 79th minute and Federico Valverde added a third two minutes later.

Erik Lamela equalised for Sevilla
Erik Lamela equalised for Sevilla before Real’s late salvo (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Third-placed Real Sociedad lost ground after a 1-0 defeat at Real Valladolid.

The Basque side had won eight matches in a row in all competitions but Sergio Leon’s 16th-minute goal decided the contest.

Real Mallorca secured a notable away victory at Valencia, coming from behind to win 2-1 after Edinson Cavani had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Vedat Muriqi responded with a spot-kick of his own and Lee Kang-in netted the winner seven minutes from time.

England’s Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund won their first Bundesliga match for more than a month with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart.

Bellingham opened the scoring in only the second minute and netted again early in the second half after Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna had put Dortmund three up at half-time, with Youssoufa Moukoko adding the fifth.

Bayern Munich moved to within a point of Union Berlin at the top with a 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Teenager Jamal Musiala scored his ninth goal of the season in the 17th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added the second in the 38th minute.

Freiburg stay a point behind Bayern after beating 10-man Werder Bremen by the same score.

Marco Friedl was sent off after only 14 minutes and Freiburg made the breakthrough in the 56th minute through Lukas Kubler before Vincenzo Grifo scored a late penalty.

On a good day for the top five, Eintracht Frankfurt also took maximum points, with an excellent first-half showing earning them a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

In-form young Dane Jesper Lindstrom scored either side of a goal from Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, with Marcus Thuram grabbing a consolation for Monchengladbach.

Leipzig staged an unlikely comeback to draw 3-3 at Augsburg. The hosts had just gone three up when they had Iago sent off in the 65th minute and Leipzig fought back to take a point thanks to two goals in the last two minutes from Christopher Nkunku and Hugo Novoa.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg thanks to an equaliser from Jeremie Frimpong.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao celebrates his goal
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao celebrates his goal (Luca Bruno/AP)

In Serie A, Brahim Diaz scored twice in AC Milan’s 4-1 victory over Monza. Divock Origi netted his first goal since joining Milan from Liverpool and Rafael Leao added a fourth after Filippo Ranocchia had pulled one back for Monza.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury-time winner earned Inter Milan all three points in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Fiorentina.

The Viola fought back three times to level, with Luka Jovic’s volley in the 90th minute looking like it had earned them a point only for Mkhitaryan to have the final word.

Lautaro Martinez scored twice for Inter, once from the penalty spot, while Arthur Cabral also converted a spot-kick for Fiorentina.

Lens’ David Costa (right) is congratulated by team-mate Salis Abdul Samed
Lens’ David Costa (right) is congratulated by team-mate Salis Abdul Samed (Daniel Cole/AP)

Pasquale Mazzocchi scored the goal in Salernitana’s 1-0 win over Spezia.

David Costa’s late goal in a 1-0 victory over Marseille lifted Lens up to second in the Ligue 1 table.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a 90th-minute winner for Lyon in a 2-1 success over Montpellier after Elye Wahi had cancelled out Houssem Aouar’s opener.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Sinaly Diomande and Stephy Mavididi were shown red cards in the 74th minute following a clash.

6

