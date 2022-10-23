Southern England braces for flash flooding after thunderstorm warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southern England braces for flash flooding after thunderstorm warning

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 1.08pm Updated: October 23 2022, 3.14pm
A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of southern and eastern England until 2am on Monday (PA)
A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of southern and eastern England until 2am on Monday (PA)

Heavy rain for much of southern England could lead to flash flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned.

A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of southern and eastern England, including Bath, Brighton, Norwich and London, until 2am on Monday.

(PA Graphics)

A warning on the Met Office’s website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The warning adds that transport could also be affected, including potential road closures and train cancellations.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill warned that England still has some heavy thunderstorms to come this weekend.

“We still have some heavy thunderstorms to come as you go through the next 15 hours or so,” he said.

He added that storms could lead to 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall in one hour, causing flash flooding.

He said: “It is because of the risk of some heavy thunderstorms coming through, talk of 20 to 30 millimetres perhaps in just an hour, and for some 40 to 60 (millimetres) in two to three hours.

Autumn weather Oct 23rd 2022
People shelter under umbrellas while they punt along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

“So, whilst the totals won’t be that high, we’re talking flash flooding, surface water flooding, just because of intense rates in a short period of time.”

However, people could see some sunny spells next week once the storms are out of the way.

Mr Burkill said: “The theme through the next few days through this week is temperatures rising.

“So, with that in mind, by the middle of the week, we could be in the low 20s in some places, possibly 21, but probably only 20.”

Autumn weather Oct 23rd 2022
A woman cycles through Cambridge in heavy rain (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added that the only concern could be some further heavy rain on Tuesday night.

“The only slight cause for concern is a system that comes through Tuesday night into Wednesday,” he said.

“That could bring some heavy rain, particularly for western parts.”

On Sunday, National Rail reported disruption caused by heavy flooding on train routes between Stourbridge Junction and Birmingham Snow Hill, and Stoke-On-Trent and Macclesfield.

There were also reports on social media of flooded roads in Lincolnshire.

