Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in attack – agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in attack – agent

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 5.30pm
Sir Salman Rushdie is recovering after an on-stage attack (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie is recovering after an on-stage attack (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)

Sir Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at a literary event in August, according to his agent.

Literary agent Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais that the author suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that took away the sight in one eye and left a hand incapacitated.

Sir Salman, 75, spent years in hiding after Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death after publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Over the past two decades, Sir Salman has travelled freely.

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, has been in custody after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault in the August 12 attack on Sir Salman as he was being introduced at the Chautauqua Institution, a rurally located centre 55 miles south-west of Buffalo that is known for its summertime lecture series.

After the attack, Sir Salman was treated at a Pennsylvania hospital, where he was briefly put on a ventilator to recover from what Mr Wylie told El Pais was a “brutal attack” that cut nerves to one arm.

Mr Wylie told the newspaper he could not say whether Sir Salman remained in a hospital or discuss his whereabouts.

“He’s going to live … that’s the important thing,” he said.

The attack was along the lines of what Sir Salman and his agent thought was the “principal danger … a random person coming out of nowhere and attacking”, Mr Wylie told El Pais.

“So you can’t protect against it because it’s totally unexpected and illogical,” he said.

Mr Wylie told the newspaper it was like John Lennon’s murder. Lennon was shot by Mark Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment building December 8, 1980, hours after the singer had signed an autograph for Chapman.

In a prison interview with The New York Post, Matar said he disliked Sir Salman and praised Khomeini. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Unseen photos of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury are among those in a new online exhibition by music photographer Denis O’Regan (Denis O’Regan/West Contemporary/PA)
Unseen photos of Bowie and Mercury feature in new Denis O’Regan exhibition
Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my children (Steven Paston/PA)
Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my…
Sir Rod Stewart is set to go on tour (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart to dedicate anti-war song to Ukraine during upcoming tour
Jamal Edwards, the late founder and CEO of youth broadcasting channel SBTV (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work
(BBC)
Doctor Who surprises fans as Jodie Whittaker regenerates into David Tennant
Lady Leshurr (PA)
Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth contestant leaves after BBC centenary special
Drake and 21 Savage (Ian West/PA and Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Drake and 21 Savage reveal release date of new collaboration album Her Loss
Sycamore getting ready so spread its seeds in autumn.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: The answer is blowin' in the wind
Sir Salman Rushdie is recovering after an on-stage attack (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
BIAB: Did 'builder in a bottle' gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails?

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented