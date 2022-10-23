We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We can beat anyone – Ryan Yates says Forest can hold their own in Premier League

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 10.31pm
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryan Yates said Forest can beat anyone after their statement win over Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates says no Premier League side should be off limits after their stunning victory over Liverpool.

Forest ended their nine-game winless league run in style as Taiwo Awoniyi’s second-half goal earned a memorable three points at the City Ground.

It had looked like they would be heading straight back to the Championship after their difficult start, but the manner of the victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side will give them hope they can begin to make a better fist of their top-flight return.

Yates said the statement victory shows they have no reason to fear any team, starting with next week’s visit to leaders Arsenal.

“If we can beat Liverpool, then we can beat anyone,” Yates said. “We haven’t had the best of results, but it’s all about not hiding and going out and performing.

“We’ve given the fans what they deserve. We’ve worked so hard to get here, so let’s enhance the opportunity.

“We’ve got to take so much confidence and belief from results like that.

“And why not? We’re looking forward to the next game. We’d like it to have come a bit quicker, but hopefully the Emirates can be another special day.

“The win means everything. We had a tough run, so we had to go back to basics and change shape, but in the last few weeks we’ve been building and building.

“This is a special day. But we’re not satisfied, we want to keep improving.”

They were helped by a Liverpool side showing five changes not being anywhere near their best as their recent upturn hit a bump.

Curtis Jones was drafted into the starting XI at short notice following illness to Thiago Alcantra, who had to go to hospital with an ear infection.

It gave him his first start of the campaign after an injury lay-off and he was pleased to get back out there.

“I was out for 10 weeks,” Jones said. “I came on Wednesday and played half an hour, then 90 today.

“So yeah, I’m tired but that’s part of the game. It’s a Premier League game, it’s always going to be hard, non-stop work. But I’m fit and ready now.

“It was a stress response. It was basically swelling in the bone. But if you carry on with it, it can go to a fracture and then a break. It was the first time I’d had anything like that, to be honest.

“Touch wood this doesn’t change, but I’m a kid who never gets injured. I don’t pull hamstrings, quads, calves, stuff like that.

“When I’ve been injured, it’s been like a freak one. I was poked in the eye last season and out for six weeks, and this season I had a stress response in the bone.

“I was out for four weeks, I came back and trained twice, felt it again and was out for another six. It was a difficult time, but now I’m back I’m happy and I have a point to prove.”

