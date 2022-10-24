Further investigation needed after death of teenage boy at funfair, coroner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Further investigation needed after death of teenage boy at funfair, coroner says

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 11.25am
A sign at the entrance to the Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, Kent, where a teenage boy died (PA)
A sign at the entrance to the Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, Kent, where a teenage boy died (PA)

Further investigation into fairground site and ride security is needed following the death of a teenage boy, a coroner has said.

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14 and from Deal in Kent, died on August 3 this year after entering a fairground in Pencester Gardens in Dover before it opened to the public.

He and a number of friends gained access to the funfair and used the dodgems and trampolines before Mackenzie was trapped and fatally injured on a ‘superstar’ machine.

The inquest into his death was due to conclude on Monday at County Hall in Maidstone, but area coroner Katrina Hepburn adjourned the case so further information could be gathered from the operator of the ride, Luke Shufflebottom, as well as Dover District Council which owns the land.

Ms Hepburn said this is so she has “all of the information” needed to both conclude the inquest and potentially issue a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) report, if necessary, due to any failings or shortcomings which could have contributed to the death.

Teenage boys dies at Family Funfair in Kent
The Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, Kent, where a teenage boy died (PA)

She explained: “Mackenzie and his colleagues had access to this ride outside its hours of operation with such tragic consequences.

“I believe there is missing evidence looking at the fencing of this ride and questions about access to this location for these teenagers on that morning.

“Mackenzie was trapped in a fairground ride but I don’t have evidence about how that location was being fenced and monitored at that hour in the morning.

“I could have gone ahead today but I would rather make sure I have all the evidence so I can deal with PFD issues if they do arise.

“I will request a statement from Mr Shufflebottom explaining how the ride is closed down, opened up, and how it is left in the interim.

“There may be by-laws relating to fairground rides which the council may have details about.

“I will make further inquiries with Dover District Council about permissions and gain more evidence about the situation with regards to this site.

“I want to make sure everything is ready before we proceed. It’s not definitive that I will make a PFD report but I must make one where I think there’s a risk of the same thing happening again, so I need to make sure there’s sufficient evidence to make a decision about that.”

The inquest has been adjourned to a date to be confirmed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Belarus’s exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (AP/PA)
Opposition leader says Belarus should not fight for Russia
The United Nations headquarters building (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Russia seeks UN probe of claims on Ukraine biological labs
Mikhail Baryshnikov attending the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in 2018 in New York City (Alamy/PA)
Baryshnikov honours ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis (Robert Cohen/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)
School gunman ‘was armed with rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition’
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy (Steve Haag/PA)
He leads and people follow him – Steve Tandy backs Jamie Ritchie’s captaincy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP/PA)
Turkey detains 11 journalists working for pro-Kurdish media
Conservative MP Jill Mortimer called for more investment in midwifery as she took part in a Westminster Hall debate on baby loss (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP holds back tears sharing her experience of baby loss
Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
A sign at the entrance to the Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, Kent, where a teenage boy died (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented