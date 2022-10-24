Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal’s draw at Southampton must serve as wake-up call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal’s draw at Southampton must serve as wake-up call

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 12.05pm
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has gone five games without a goal (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has gone five games without a goal (John Walton/PA)

Gabriel Jesus says Arsenal’s stuttering 1-1 draw at Southampton must serve as a wake-up call for the Premier League leaders.

Mikel Arteta’s in-form side led at St Mary’s through Granit Xhaka’s early strike but dropped points for only the second time this season after fading during a sloppy second-half performance.

Gunners forward Jesus failed to capitalise on a handful of opportunities to stretch the visitors’ advantage before Stuart Armstrong equalised for battling Saints, 25 minutes from time.

While the Brazil international expects intense public scrutiny of Sunday’s display, he is optimistic of a swift response and urged his team-mates not to panic.

“Everyone is a little bit upset because we know we could win the game, get the three points,” Jesus told his club’s website.

“I think they played good, but we were better than them. We give them a lot of easy balls and then we don’t score the goals with the chances we create.

“Now is the time you know everyone is going to talk about us, about our performance; I just want to say to the team to be calm.

“We are going to come back strong, play our football, like we started the season and everything is coming back to normal.

“Sometimes you drop a little bit, but you have to realise and wake up. That’s what we have to do.”

Arsenal, who host Nottingham Forest next weekend after a Europa League trip to PSV Eindhoven, sit just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City following the weekend results.

Jesus’ mini goal drought stretched to five games in all competitions on the south coast.

The £45million summer signing from City has no doubt he will start hitting the net again soon as he seeks to increase his tally of five goals in 14 appearances.

Gabriel Jesus and his Arsenal team-mates endured a frustrating trip to the south coast
Gabriel Jesus and his Arsenal team-mates endured a frustrating trip to the south coast (John Walton/PA)

“I don’t know, I really don’t know,” he replied, when asked what went wrong for him in Hampshire.

“If I know, I can tell you. But the only thing I can do is keep trying, keep fighting, keep improving.

“I am here to score goals, I am here to help the team with the goals. I understand that. Of course, the goals are coming back soon.”

Southampton’s fightback stretched their unbeaten run to three games to further ease pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following four-successive defeats.

The Austrian hailed the result as a “very, very important statement”.

“I am very proud because I saw a team fighting for this club, for these games and for the results,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We have taken five points and are still 15th in the table so you know how tough the league is.

“But I’m not scared because I see what we can do and how resilient we can be and this was a very, very important statement against the top of the league.

“As soon as we found the right shape, you could see the identity we have as a team and as a club and I think this is what the people want to see here.”

