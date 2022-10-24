Ukraine claims growing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine claims growing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 1.43pm
Taisiia Kovaliova, 15, stands amongst the rubble of a playground in front of her house in Mykolaiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Taisiia Kovaliova, 15, stands amongst the rubble of a playground in front of her house in Mykolaiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Ukrainian authorities have tried to dampen public fears over Russia’s use of Iranian-built drones by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft.

Ukrainians are bracing for less electricity this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure across the country in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, citizens in the southern city of Mykolaiv lined up for water and essential supplies as Ukrainian forces continued their advance on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

Russia Ukraine War
People queuing up hold plastic bottles to refill drinking water from a tank in the centre of Mykolaiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Ukraine’s forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired up to Saturday, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said.

Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s military had ordered about 1,700 units of various types of drones, and a second batch of about 300 Shaheds is currently being rolled out.

“Terror with the use of ‘Shaheds’ can actually last for a long time,” he was quoted as saying in the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, adding: “Air defence is basically coping, 70% are shot down.”

Both Russia and Iran deny that any Iranian-built drones have been used in the war.

Mr Budanov also played down speculation that Russian forces are preparing an immediate exit from Kherson, even though an evacuation of civilians and others including banking personnel and teachers is under way.

Iran Protests Analysis
Ukraine has released pictures of an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP)

Mr Budanov said statements to that effect by Russia’s newly appointed commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, were aimed at “preparing the ground” in case a full pullout does take place which the Ukrainian official predicted would happen by the end of the year.

“But at the same time I cannot tell you that right now they are fleeing from Kherson,” Mr Budanov said.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities have removed monuments of 18th-century Russian military chiefs Alexander Suvorov and Fyodor Ushakov from Kherson, saying that the action was intended to save them from Ukrainian shelling of the city.

On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities told all residents of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counter-offensive to recapture the city — a key route to Russian-occupied Crimea — which has been in Russian hands since the early days of the war.

Ukraine’s relentless artillery strikes on Kherson have cut the main crossings across the Dnieper River, which bisects southern Ukraine, leaving Russian troops on the west bank short of supplies and vulnerable to encirclement.

The region is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law last week.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence update posted on Twitter, said Russia was “likely” to use a high number of Shahed drones to penetrate “increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences” in part to substitute for Russian-made long-range precision weapons “which are becoming increasingly scarce”.

That assessment came on top of a stark warning by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to key Western and Turkish counterparts over the weekend that Ukrainian forces were preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device — a so-called “dirty bomb”.

Britain, France, and the United States — who got calls from Mr Shoigu on the matter, along with Turkey — rejected that claim.

Turkey’s defence ministry on Sunday said that defence minister Hulusi Akar discussed bilateral relations and security issues with Mr Shoigu, including “the need to be cautious about provocations that could worsen the security situation in the region”.

Russia’s defence ministry said Mr Shoigu raised the prospect of “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a dirty bomb”, which is a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Such weapons don not have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion, but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

German defence minister Christine Lambrecht, visiting an elite German unit in south-western Germany on Monday, dismissed as “outrageous” the claim that Ukraine could use a dirty bomb, saying there were “zero indications” of that.

Moscow on Monday strongly backed Mr Shoigu’s claim. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that Mr Shoigu’s warning reflected a real threat.

“Their distrust of the information that has been provided by the Russian side doesn’t mean that the threat of using such a dirty bomb doesn’t exist,” said Mr Peskov.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Moscow itself was setting the stage for deploying a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil.

“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means only one thing: that Russia has already prepared all of it,” Mr Zelensky said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Belarus’s exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (AP/PA)
Opposition leader says Belarus should not fight for Russia
The United Nations headquarters building (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Russia seeks UN probe of claims on Ukraine biological labs
Mikhail Baryshnikov attending the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in 2018 in New York City (Alamy/PA)
Baryshnikov honours ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis (Robert Cohen/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)
School gunman ‘was armed with rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition’
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy (Steve Haag/PA)
He leads and people follow him – Steve Tandy backs Jamie Ritchie’s captaincy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP/PA)
Turkey detains 11 journalists working for pro-Kurdish media
Conservative MP Jill Mortimer called for more investment in midwifery as she took part in a Westminster Hall debate on baby loss (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP holds back tears sharing her experience of baby loss
Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Taisiia Kovaliova, 15, stands amongst the rubble of a playground in front of her house in Mykolaiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented