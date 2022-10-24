Former police officer pleads guilty over George Floyd’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former police officer pleads guilty over George Floyd’s death

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 3.37pm Updated: October 24 2022, 3.51pm
J Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd (AP/PA)
Another former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

In exchange for J Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea just as jury selection was to begin, a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder will be dismissed.

Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge. Thomas Lane earlier pleaded guilty to the same count. Their former colleague, Tou Thao, is still scheduled to face trial this week.

All three have already been convicted on federal counts of willfully violating the civil rights of Mr Floyd, who was black. Lane was sentenced to two and a half years in the federal case. Kueng was sentenced to three years and Thao was sentenced to three and a half years, but for some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small.

Mr Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as he repeatedly said he could not breathe.

The killing, captured on video by a bystander, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe over racial injustice.

George Floyd Other Officers Trial
Former Minneapolis police officer J Alexander Kueng, left, and his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rights (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP/PA)

Kueng and Lane helped to restrain Mr Floyd, who was handcuffed. Kueng knelt on his back and Lane held down his legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening during the nine-minute restraint.

Kueng’s plea called for three and a half years in prison, though final determination will be up to the judge. Lane was sentenced to three years in his plea on the state charge, with the time served concurrently with the federal sentence.

Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is currently serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating MrFloyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years for that and for an unrelated case involving a 14-year-old boy.

He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Kueng is black, Lane is white and Thao is Hmong American. They were convicted of federal charges in February after a month-long trial that focused on the officers’ training and the culture of the police department.

All three were convicted of depriving Mr Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.

After their federal sentences, there was a question as to whether Kueng and Thao would proceed to trial, with legal experts saying it was likely they would seek a plea deal with the state that would not exceed the federal sentence and allow them serve both sentences at the same time.

If Kueng had been convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, he would have faced a presumptive 12 1/2 years in prison.

