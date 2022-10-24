Ballot result delay for some London Marathon applicants due to technical ‘issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ballot result delay for some London Marathon applicants due to technical ‘issue’

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 5.49pm Updated: October 24 2022, 9.59pm
Runners reach the Isle of Dogs during the TCS London Marathon (Yui Mok/PA)
Runners reach the Isle of Dogs during the TCS London Marathon (Yui Mok/PA)

London Marathon hopefuls were kept waiting when an “issue” left them unable to find out if they had been lucky enough to be get a ballot place in the 2023 event.

More than 410,000 people who entered the ballot were told to expect an email with the result on Monday October 24.

Some were able to access their result but, on Monday afternoon, the London Marathon tweeted that it was trying to fix “an issue” which meant some applicants were not able to see their result when they clicked the link.

“We are aware of an issue that means some of you can’t currently access your ballot results. We’re working on a fix and will update you as soon as we can,” the tweet said.

“For the moment please wait until we have provided an update before trying to click through to your results. Apologies, TCSLM”

Global IT firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), which was formerly the event’s technology partner, became the London Marathon’s title partner for the 2022 race, as its partnership with Virgin Money ended.

The email applicants received to tell them if their ballot result
Applicants were sent an email with a link to click on to find out their result (PA)

The London Marathon will take place on April 23 next year as the event returns to its traditional spring slot after taking place in the autumn for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ballot places are allocated at random and the majority of those who have applied will have either been disappointed or relieved to receive a rejection.

Those who are still keen to earn a London Marathon medal can apply for a charity place or take part in the virtual event which was launched in 2020 when only elite athletes competed in central London due to coronavirus.

A rejection for an applicant in the London Marathon ballot.
Most of the 410,000 people who applied for popular event will have been told they were unlucky in the ballot (PA)

Virtual participants can complete 26.2 miles on a course of their choice, anywhere in the world, within 24 hours of Sunday April 23 and finishers receive the same medal and New Balance T-shirt as participants in the mass event.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is the TCS London Marathon’s charity of the year for 2023. Chef and keen runner Gordon Ramsay is captaining its team of fundraisers.

His daughter Tilly, who appeared on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, will be among the charity’s runners on April 23.

London Flora Marathon 2007
Gordon Ramsay after completing the London Marathon in 2007 (PA)

“I’m nervous but so excited to take on the 2023 TCS London Marathon and I can’t think of a better cause to support. Plus, it’s the perfect reason to boss my dad around the kitchen, as I’ll really need to carb load for those long training runs,” she said.

“All joking aside, I know my dad will be the first person there to support me and cheer on all GOSH’s runners as we take on the TCS London Marathon. I can’t wait!”

Gordon Ramsay said he had visited GOSH with wife Tana many times, adding: “It holds a very special place in the hearts of the Ramsay family.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Former Strictly contestant Tilly Ramsay will run next year's London Marathon (BBC/PA)

“We have met some incredible children and their families receiving world-class care – and we are proud to support their incredible work through our own foundation.

“I know what a difference the money raised will make. And, as a proud London Marathon finisher myself, I know that taking part is the experience of a lifetime!

“I can’t wait to cheer on Tilly, I’m so proud of her for taking on this huge challenge and I hope to support all of team GOSH along the way to feel fully motivated and raise lots of money to help this truly amazing organisation.”

GOSH Charity chief executive Louise Parkes urged anyone with a ballot place to consider running for the cause: “Join our team, and together we can make a transformational difference to children with cancer, and their families, during the most challenging time of their lives.”

Successful ballot applicants will be able to set up their own bespoke fundraising page through Enthuse, the official fundraising partner of London Marathon Events.

The 2022 TCS London Marathon saw 40,643 finishers in the mass event in central London and a further 8,518 in the virtual event.

