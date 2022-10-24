Consultant tells trial skin marks ‘didn’t fit with anything he’d seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultant tells trial skin marks ‘didn’t fit with anything he’d seen’

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 7.04pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)


The unusual skin discolouration of a baby boy “didn’t fit with anything I had ever seen”, a doctor told the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram responded to an emergency alert after the premature newborn twin suddenly collapsed on the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Child A is said by prosecutors to be the first victim of Letby, 32, who allegedly caused him to stop breathing by injecting air into his bloodstream on the evening of June 8 2015.

Dr Jayaram told the jury of eight women and four men the situation he faced was “unusual” as the youngster’s observations were stable up to the point of collapse.

Lucy Letby court case
Manchester Crown Court, where the Lucy Letby murder trial is taking place (PA)

Giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, he said: “(Child A) was pale. What I did not give any clinical significance to at the time was unusual patches of discolouration. I didn’t actually record it in the notes.

“Pink patches, mainly on the torso, which seemed to appear and disappear and flit around.

“I had never seen anything like it before but my focus at the time was on ABC, airway, breathing, circulation.”

He added: “I could not explain the sequence of events, why they had happened. I couldn’t explain why it had happened in the first place and couldn’t explain why the physiological responses to timely and appropriate interventions did not happen as they should have happened.”

Dr Jayaram agreed with Ben Myers KC, defending, that he did not reference unusual discoloration in his clinical notes recorded less than three hours after Child A died.

The doctor said: “As I stated at the time I didn’t appreciate the clinical significance of this whatsoever. Over time, having seen it on further occasions and in retrospect, absolutely.”

When suggested to him by Mr Myers that he had not actually seen such discolouration, Dr Jayaram said: “As a paediatrician of 30 years and a doctor of 32 years, if my character was such that I would make things up I would hope, friends, colleagues, doctors, nurses, parents, families, would have picked up on this before now.”

Mr Myers also asked why the consultant had not mentioned any discolouration in a July 2015 statement to the coroner presiding over the inquest of Child A.

Dr Jayaram replied: “My concluding remarks when I gave evidence is that I couldn’t explain how this had happened, It was not my job to say ‘it may have been this’ because at that time I had no evidence.”

He told the court he was aware there was talk on the unit about a “moving” purple rash on the body of Child A’s twin sister, Child B, who the Crown allege Letby tried to kill with a similar air injection the following night.

Dr Jayaram said there were similar discussions following the death of Child D on June 22 2015, who is also said to have been murdered by the defendant using the same method.

He said that some time after Child D’s death he “alighted” on a research paper entitled Pulmonary Vascular Air Embolism In The Newborn.

The medic said it described a series of accidental events of air embolism – where a blockage in the passage of blood occurs – and a similar pattern of discolouration.

In his first interview with police in July 2017 the doctor spoke of the “bright pinkness of patches against a bluey/grey background” on Child A, the court heard.

Mr Myers asked: “You didn’t make that description in your notes at the time?”

“No,” said the consultant.

The barrister said: “Or in your statement to the coroner?”

“No,” he repeated.

Mr Myers went on: “Has your description of what you said to the police and what you say now been influenced by what you saw in that paper?”

Dr Jayaram said: “I would say it has not… I remember reading this paper for the very first time and feeling really quite cold and worried. It is a matter of regret for me I didn’t mention it to the coroner at the time.”

The consultant said that around the time of Child A’s inquest a group of clinicians had begun to raise concerns to hospital bosses about the “association we had seen with an individual being present in those situations and, how do I say diplomatically, being told we really should not really be saying such things and not to make a fuss”.

Dr Jayaram added: “It is a matter of regret that had I suggested this, and it could have been happening, I didn’t really have any hard evidence apart from the association we had seen. And it is a matter of regret and I wish I had been more courageous.”

Asked again by Mr Myers, whether his description of skin discolouration had been influenced by the research paper, the doctor said: No, absolutely, categorically not.”

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others. The trial continues on Tuesday.

