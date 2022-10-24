Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 11.22pm Updated: October 24 2022, 11.24pm
Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth were beaten on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)

Gary O’Neil criticised the “terrible decision” to allow Kurt Zouma’s controversial goal in Bournemouth’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Zouma’s first goal since November 2021 was allowed to stand by the VAR despite a clear handball by Thilo Kehrer.

The defender scooped Jarrod Bowen’s corner into the air before the ball was headed clear by Chris Mepham, nodded back by Tomas Soucek and eventually over the line via the top of Zouma’s head.

The word from Stockley Park was that because the handball was not deliberate, and had not led directly to the goal, it was allowed to stand.

O’Neil was booked for his protests just before half-time and made his feelings clear to referee David Coote at full-time.

“I’m doing that every game at the minute,” said the Cherries caretaker boss.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the first goal, it was a terrible decision. It cannot stand, it’s impossible that that’s a goal.

“His arm moved towards the ball. I can’t understand how that can be given. I just can’t even believe we have to discuss it, it’s handball 100 times out of 100.”

Bournemouth’s luck deserted them again in stoppage time when Vladimir Coufal’s cross struck the arm of Cherries substitute Jordan Zemura as he slid in to block, with Said Benrahma converting the penalty.

“It’s hard on the lads,” added O’Neil. “It’s the way it’s going at the moment, really unlucky.

“They get one breakaway and cross the ball with hardly anyone in the box. Anyone who’s ever slid for a ball will not have their hands by their side, it’s impossible.

“The hard thing to take is the huge advantage West Ham gained for their two handballs, and we were getting no advantage from the ball hitting Jordan’s hand.”

Hammers boss David Moyes has complained recently that too many calls were going against his side – but the Scot had certainly got lucky this time.

“I’ve genuinely not seen any of the incidents,” he said. “Obviously Bournemouth are disappointed with how it went. But what I would say is our performance merited better goals than we scored.”

Victory for West Ham moved them up seven places to 10th in the Premier League.

“We’re in a decent position after our poor start to the season,” he added.

“It’s a huge lift, nobody wants to be down there, let’s not kid anyone.

“But we’ve deserved more points, we’ve had a bundle of bad decisions. We need to be more clinical and I thought we played very well tonight.”

