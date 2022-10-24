Girls in north of England feel less happy, confident and safe – Girlguiding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girls in north of England feel less happy, confident and safe – Girlguiding

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 12.03am
More than half of girls in the north surveyed by Girlguiding said they feel unsafe in out public (Lancashire Images/Stockimo/Alamy/PA)
Girls and young women in the north of England feel less happy, confident and safe than those in the south of the country, research suggests.

They were more likely to not feel safe in public and that gender stereotypes hold them back at school, a Girlguiding survey found.

They were also significantly less happy with their lives than those in London and the south.

Girlguiding said the Government must ensure levelling up is meaningful for girls and young women by prioritising their safety and wellbeing in education, health and public spaces, and online.

Some 3,015 girls and young women aged between seven and 21 across the UK were surveyed between March and April for Girlguiding’s annual girls’ attitudes 2022 survey, funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Overall, it found that more than half of girls and young women aged 11-21 do not feel safe outside alone (53%), while 45% said the same of being out in public, and 19% did not feel safe in school.

More than half of girls in the north (51%) feel unsafe in public, compared with 41% of those in London and the south. They were also least likely to feel safe outside alone and at school.

One young respondent said: “In the future, I hope I can feel safe leaving the house and going somewhere on my own, even at night”.

Girlguiding’s annual Girls’ Attitudes survey
Angela Salt, chief executive of Girlguiding which has urged the Government make levelling up meaningful for girls by prioritising their safety and wellbeing (Girlguiding/PA)

In addition, 26% do not feel safe online, and the polling found that more than one-third (36%) of girls and young women are put off certain jobs, such as politics, because of the abuse that high-profile women get online.

This peaks in the north of England, where 41% are put off compared with 34% in London and the south.

Girls and young women in the north were also more likely to say that gender stereotypes hold them back at school (26% versus 18%), compared with 21% overall.

And 63% of girls and young women aged between seven and 21 in the north said they want to change many things in their lives, compared with 56% of girls in the capital and the south.

Overall, two-thirds of girls and young women aged 11-21 said they experience or see sexism in their daily lives at school, college, university or work.

And 17% of girls and young women aged 13-21 said the fear of sexual harassment holds them back at school.

Girlguiding chief executive Angela Salt said: “It is shocking how many girls and young women, some as young as 11 years old, don’t feel safe at school, on social media or out in public.

“Our research shows just how common discrimination, stereotyping and sexism is in our society and how unsurprisingly this creates barriers to happiness, confidence, and success.

“Coupled with the disparities in girls’ experiences across the country, it is vital we act now to address these issues to ensure every girl and young woman is provided with the opportunities to fulfil their potential, no matter where they live.”

