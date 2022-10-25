Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 10.49am
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine (Liam McBurney/PA)
Calling another Stormont election will not bring a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute any closer, the leader of the DUP has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was ready to fight an election if the Government calls one when a legislative deadline for forming a powersharing executive at Stormont lapses on Friday.

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form a ministerial executive.

The party’s boycott is part of its campaign of opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements and it says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ulster powersharing
A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expires on Friday. If no executive is in place by that date, the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has made it clear he will call a fresh poll if the deadline passes, with December 15 the likely date.

However, it remains unclear whether new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take a different approach to the issue, and if Mr Heaton-Harris will even still be in his job come Friday.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has warned that such unilateral action at Westminster would be in breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

Talks with the EU resumed recently, with both London and Brussels talking up the potential of reaching an agreed solution.

Sir Jeffrey said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine.

“If they call an election on Friday, we will be ready,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will take our case to the country. We will seek to refresh our mandate because we want to get this protocol sorted out once and for all.

“As it happens, I don’t believe an election will take us any closer to that.

“I don’t think an election will hasten the day when the protocol is sorted out.

“But it is a matter for the Government to take that decision and whatever happens we will be ready.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP at Stormont
The oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the protocol is one of the main sticking points in the stand-off between the EU and UK.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Whether it’s by legislation or negotiation, we want to see a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and removes the barriers to trade created by the protocol.

“It is the policy of the Conservative government that they deal with the European Court of Justice issue in the context of any negotiation.

“So, we expect that would be part of the outcome that there would be agreement in the future because, of course, the issue at the heart of this is that Northern Ireland is subject to laws that are imposed by the European Union and over which we have no say, and that is, in essence, the democratic deficit here, and that needs to be dealt with and, of course, the ECJ is part of that.

“But the key issue is if Northern Ireland is to be fully within the United Kingdom internal market, then we cannot be subject to EU laws to regulate how we trade within that market.

“Of course we have to comply with EU rules if we’re exporting goods to the European Union. But that doesn’t mean barriers to trade in the Irish Sea. And that’s what we strongly object to.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long expressed hope that Mr Sunak would view finding a resolution to the powersharing vacuum in Northern Ireland as a priority issue.

“Given that the Northern Ireland crisis is now inextricably linked to the protocol and getting resolution and a good relationship with Europe, which Rishi Sunak has said we should have, and that it’s also linked to the ability to be able to get a deal with the US in terms of trade, it might by consequence of that be dealt with as a slight, slightly higher priority,” she told Radio Ulster.

