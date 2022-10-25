Jury retires in trial of man accused of pensioner’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury retires in trial of man accused of pensioner’s murder

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 11.45am
Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)
Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering an 86-year-old woman after allegedly beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner.

Vasile Culea is accused of killing Freda Walker and attempting to murder her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a former district councillor and alderman, at their Derbyshire home on January 14.

The 34-year-old Romanian national is accused of having “hog-tied” the couple, binding their hands and feet, while searching the property in Langwith Junction for £30,000 in cash he had heard the Walkers had.

Retired seamstress Mrs Walker, who also had a bag put over her head and died of a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours raised concerns.

Vasile Culea court case
Court artist sketch of Vasile Culea in the dock at Derby Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Derby Crown Court was told that Mr Walker died some months later, although his death was not connected to the attack.

The jurors heard evidence from Culea – who has admitted Mrs Walker’s manslaughter – claiming he accidentally injured her after “slipping” on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she “fell over”.

He also claimed that he tied both victims up, intending to release them after being able to “search the house peacefully”, but left the property in Station Road after getting “scared” by noise of a car outside.

Culea, of Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, has also admitted grievous bodily harm of Mr Walker but denies his attempted murder and the murder of Mrs Walker.

