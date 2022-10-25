Diwali fireworks masked gunshots in fatal double shooting, says resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Diwali fireworks masked gunshots in fatal double shooting, says resident

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 3.38pm Updated: October 25 2022, 7.40pm
A police forensic van near to the scene in Ilford after two men died and a third was left critically injured after a shooting (Ian West/PA)
A police forensic van near to the scene in Ilford after two men died and a third was left critically injured after a shooting (Ian West/PA)

Gunshots fired in a fatal double shooting in east London were masked by Diwali fireworks, according to a “shaken” neighbour.

Two men, aged 23 and 30, were killed and a third man, 30, was critically injured in the shooting in Ilford, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Henley Road at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired.

They found three men inside an address with gunshot injuries.

The Met Police said the families of both men who died at the scene have been informed but that the force is not yet in a position to confirm their identities.

The third victim was taken to hospital and he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A woman who lives near the scene said the sounds of gunshots were drowned out by fireworks for the Diwali celebrations.

The religious event, the Hindu Festival of Lights, began on Monday.

Shama Ahmad, 50, whose flat is just yards from where the two men were shot, said: “I live in a flat upstairs here, I heard some screaming, shouting, and I was a bit shaken by the screams but this is very common around by this area.

“I just looked from my window upstairs and the police and the helicopter above.

“There was fireworks going right in front of my flat, so with the fireworks the shots weren’t heard at all.

“There was this celebration, Diwali thing, going on, and fireworks so you couldn’t hear the shots.

Ilford shooting
Forensics officers at the scene in Ilford after two men died and a third was left critically injured after a shooting (Ian West/PA)

“I live around the corner here and I’m a bit wary, me and my family are concerned about this.”

The Met said the investigation is ongoing and they are carrying out urgent inquiries to trace a number of suspects but there have been no arrests.

A large police cordon remains in place on the residential street, while forensic investigators comb the area for evidence.

A car linked to the shooting was recovered nearby in Ronnie Lane, the force said.

Detective Inspector Matt Read, from the Specialist Crime Command, said he believes there were a “number of people at the house in Henley Road at the time of the shooting”.

He has called on those present to come forward “as a matter of urgency”.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, called for more police as he spoke to reporters at the scene.

He said: “I think more police across the whole of the capital, these are numbers that have been cut over successive governments, we have to make sure we get the police here.

“We have been complaining about this in my role as London Councils lead on crime and community safety, I made that plea to the new Metropolitan Police commissioner only last week and he agrees that we need more police.”

He added: “I think sometimes these things build up over time and that’s where the police is needed to stop that building up over time and I think if we could get that we would be in a better place.”

Metropolitan Police Inspector Dave Holgate said his thoughts are with the families as he appealed for information.

Speaking at the scene, he said: “Tragically two men lost their lives this morning and another was seriously injured following an appalling act of violence right here in Ilford.

“There are a number of crime scenes in place and we thank local residents for their understanding and co-operation while our forensic and specialist crime colleagues do their job.

“We understand that the community will quite rightly be shocked by this horrific incident, and we share in their concerns. However, I can assure that my dedicated colleagues are working at pace to collect evidence and identify the suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 99/25Oct or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(PA)
NHS trusts routinely fail to hit urgent cancer target – data
A number of protests have been held at Westminster and in Northern Ireland by relatives of Troubles victims in opposition to Government legacy proposals (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
The Princess of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate becomes patron of Army officer’s Antarctica challenge
Picture posed by a model of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Review finds ‘very serious abuse and neglect’ of children with disabilities
EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security (EE/PA)
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez applaud their fans after their goalless draw in Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola satisfied as tired Man City wrap up top spot with draw in…
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St Germain put seven past Maccabi Haifa (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Governments and companies are continuing to prioritise the use of fossil fuels despite the severe damage to people’s health caused by climate change (Victoria Jones/PA)
Human health ‘at the mercy of fossil fuels’, report warns
Harvey Weinstein is on trial in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Woman tells court ‘Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt’

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
A police forensic van near to the scene in Ilford after two men died and a third was left critically injured after a shooting (Ian West/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented