‘Savage’ attacker who inflicted ‘torture’ on pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Savage’ attacker who inflicted ‘torture’ on pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 4.21pm
Vasile Culea has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Vasile Culea has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A burglar has been convicted of murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die.

Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of Freda Walker’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth Walker, on January 14, during the attack inside their home.

Romanian national Culea “hog-tied” Mr and Mrs Walker, binding their hands and feet, while searching the couple’s Langwith Junction home in Derbyshire for £30,000 in cash, which he had heard they had.

The Walkers
Kenneth and Freda Walker (Derbyshire Police/PA)

The 34-year-old warehouse operative inflicted “pain and torture” on the couple, according to Mr and Mrs Walker’s niece Sandra Bunting.

Speaking outside Derby Crown Court after the verdicts, Ms Bunting called for “a very long sentence” for Culea.

She said: “How anybody could inflict that pain and torture, I don’t know.”

“He was calculating, he was cruel, he had no conscience, he wanted their money that they’d worked all their lives for,” Ms Bunting added.

She called Mrs Walker “the most beautiful woman” – both kind and caring.

Mr Walker’s former Bolsover District Council colleague Brian Murray-Carr said his friend had been well respected, adding: “I would hope life means life (for Culea).”

Vasile Culea
Vasile Culea, leaving a bookmaker’s earlier on the day of the attack, where he had been on a losing streak (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Remorseless Culea falsely claimed at trial he may have accidentally injured Mrs Walker after “slipping” on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she “fell over” during his attack.

But Culea, who had admitted the manslaughter of Mrs Walker and the grievous bodily harm of her husband, was accused by prosecutors of fabricating “a nonsense” to cover up an attack that went “far beyond any justification; savage in its nature – and sustained”.

Police later described the level of violence as “horrific” and “disturbing”.

Culea also claimed to have targeted the property, where he spent more than three hours, after overhearing a conversation in a shop between two strangers, talking about a “wealthy house”, containing thousands in cash.

The cash did exist but was only discovered afterwards by police search teams, with the jury hearing evidence Mr Walker had forgotten where he had stored the money in the home.

However, speaking after the trial Mr Murray-Carr said it was his firm belief Culea may have witnessed Mr Walker, a former miner at Shirebrook Colliery, withdrawing the sum at a bank.

Freda Walker death
Flowers outside the Walkers’ home, after the attack (Josh Payne/PA)

CCTV showed Culea first arrived at their address at about 5.30pm, claiming he opened their unlocked back door, and hid, only to be later discovered by Mrs Walker and her husband.

However, the prosecution said ruthless Culea waited for Mrs Walker to open the door to let the cat out, forcing his way inside and launching a violent attack which left Mr Walker with a broken neck.

Jurors heard the victims suffered “frankly horrific” injuries, and that Mrs Walker had a reasonable prospect of survival had she not been “abandoned without any assistance”, her airway restricted by a gag.

Vasile Culea CCTV grab
A screen capture of CCTV showing Vasile Culea, hours before the attack (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Mrs Walker suffered a fatal brain injury, and was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the day after the attack.

She had at least two coverings over her head that were knotted – a pillowcase and a bin liner.

Culea, who left under cover of darkness with £300 from a handbag after claiming he was “terrified” by sounds of a car outside – despite being shown calmly walking away from the scene – repeatedly lied about how the couple suffered the injuries.

By the time the victims had been discovered the next day by a concerned neighbour, Mrs Walker was dead and her husband – a former miner at Shirebrook Colliery and later a district councillor – gravely hurt.

Mr Walker’s injuries included a broken neck, with jurors told he died some months after the incident, although for reasons unconnected with the attack.

Culea claimed the cash came to his attention after overhearing two men talking in a Polish shop, about the money in the Walkers’ house, two weeks prior to his burglary.

It was only when Culea gambled away all his own money – with CCTV showing him in a bookmaker’s for two hours on the day of his attack – that he claimed he decided to act on the information.

DNA cap
A cap found in the Walkers’ home – belonging to them – with Vasile Culea’s DNA on it, allowing police to hunt down their suspect (Derbyshire Police/PA)

He flatly rejected his fingerprints had been found on the bin liners because he had used them to hood Mrs Walker, in case she identified him at a later date.

Jurors spent only two hours and 15 minutes in deliberations before returning with their unanimous verdicts.

Culea was snared by DNA found on a baseball cap left at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.

That breakthrough allowed officers to put a “name and a face” to the man they were hunting, according to Detective Inspector Carolyn Van Schaick.

Vasile Culea - moments before the break-in
A screen capture of CCTV showing Vasile Culea, just moments before he entered the Walkers’ home and launched his attack (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Officers then scoured CCTV and found footage showing callous Culea walking away from the couple’s home, where they had lived in peace for more than 60 years.

Culea was arrested at a property in Grove Road, Church Warsop – just a short drive from the Walkers’ address in Station Road – six days after his break-in.

Examination of the footage showed Culea spending hours scoping out the area around the Walkers’ home, having parked his Audi nearby.

When he left their home, sometime around 8.48pm that evening, he had changed his appearance, wearing a high-vis jacket.

Family also told how Mr Walker had been diagnosed with lung cancer only a short while before he was attacked in his home.

Friends and family
From left, Karen Cheeseman, a neighbour, Sandra Bunting, the Walkers’ niece, and Brian Murray-Carr, a long-time friend, outside Derby Crown Court (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Ms Bunting, who cared for Mr Walker in her own home after the attack, said he “was getting there” and “dreaming” of getting back home.

“But he had lung cancer – so that was inevitable.”

After the verdicts, Ms Van Schaick described the attack as “horrific” and “disturbing”.

“It was obviously extremely violent – much more force than would ever be required to overpower two elderly people,” she said.

Ms Bunting said: “(Freda) was the most beautiful woman.

“And then that thing did this.

“She’d still be here now.”

Culea will be sentenced on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(PA)
NHS trusts routinely fail to hit urgent cancer target – data
A number of protests have been held at Westminster and in Northern Ireland by relatives of Troubles victims in opposition to Government legacy proposals (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
The Princess of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate becomes patron of Army officer’s Antarctica challenge
Picture posed by a model of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Review finds ‘very serious abuse and neglect’ of children with disabilities
EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security (EE/PA)
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez applaud their fans after their goalless draw in Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola satisfied as tired Man City wrap up top spot with draw in…
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St Germain put seven past Maccabi Haifa (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Governments and companies are continuing to prioritise the use of fossil fuels despite the severe damage to people’s health caused by climate change (Victoria Jones/PA)
Human health ‘at the mercy of fossil fuels’, report warns
Harvey Weinstein is on trial in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Woman tells court ‘Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt’

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Vasile Culea has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented