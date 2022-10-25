School gunman ‘was armed with rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

School gunman ‘was armed with rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition’

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 6.19pm Updated: October 26 2022, 12.05am
A photo of Alexzandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis (Robert Cohen/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)
A photo of Alexzandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis (Robert Cohen/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)

The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a Missouri high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting on Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St Louis.

Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old PE teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded.

Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack read Harris’s note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the note, he called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter”.

School Shooting St Louis
A group places hands on the building during prayers at the site of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St Louis (Robert Cohen/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP/PA)

The commissioner said Harris had some ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a bag, and other magazines were found dumped in stairwells.

The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, “You are all going to die!”

Harris, 19, graduated from the school last year. The FBI was assisting police in the investigation. Mr Sack, speaking at a news conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to suffer from mental illness or distress begins “speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others”.

“Alexzandria was my everything,” her father, Andre Bell said. “She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person.

“She was the girl I loved to see and loved to hear from. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was all right. That was my baby.”

Abbey Kuczka said her mother Jean was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.

“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka said. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom.”

The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. All were said to be in a stable condition. Police said four suffered gunshot or graze wounds, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle — apparently from jumping out of the three-story building.

Harris was armed with nearly a dozen 30-round high-capacity magazines, Mr Sack said.

“This could have been much worse,” he said.

Monday’s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to Education Week — the most in any year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. The deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died.

Monday’s St Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.

