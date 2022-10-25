Woman tells court ‘Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman tells court ‘Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt’

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 11.06pm
Harvey Weinstein is on trial in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Harvey Weinstein is on trial in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2013 testified on Tuesday that she had feelings of guilt and disgust that began soon after she let him into her hotel room and lasted for years.

The woman, a model and actor living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, said that starting the following day she began drinking heavily.

“I was destroying myself,” she said. “I was feeling very guilty. Most of all because I opened that door.”

The woman was the first of eight Weinstein accusers set to testify in a courtroom in Los Angeles where the 70-year-old former movie mogul is on trial on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty.

Most of the women said that their assaults began with what were supposed to be business meetings with Weinstein at hotels. However, the woman testifying on Tuesday said she was stunned to find him knocking at her door late on a night in February 2013 after she had met him only briefly earlier in the evening at the Los Angeles Italia film festival.

Staying in the hotel under a pseudonym, she said she had no idea how Weinstein even knew her room number and that she let him through her door initially without thinking there was any harm in it. That shifted quickly when Weinstein became sexually aggressive, she said.

The woman, whose first language is Russian, said that her English was very poor at the time though it has improved considerably since, and she thought she might have miscommunicated.

“I was feeling guilty that I did something or said something that made him think something could happen between us,” she said.

She said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on her hotel bed.

“I was kind of hysterical through tears,” she said. “I kept saying ‘no, no no’.”

She said she physically feared Weinstein, who outweighed her by 100 pounds or more.

She said she considered running, or hitting or biting him.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson asked why she didn’t.

“I don’t know,” she answered. “I regret this a lot.”

She said by the time Weinstein took her into the bathroom to rape her, she stopped physically resisting, though still objected verbally.

“I would just freeze, like my body wouldn’t listen,” she said.

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein
Mark Werksman, representing Harvey Weinstein, leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Court (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/PA)

She said she struggled to face her children after the incident, and felt the need to confess it to her Russian Orthodox priest. Prosecutors sought for the priest to testify, but he declined, citing religious privilege. The woman’s daughter, now 21, is set to testify later.

The woman cried occasionally during her testimony, but remained mostly composed, looking down when she grew emotional to gather herself.

A day early she was sobbing so much in her account of the assault, court adjourned a few minutes early.

“I want to apologise for my breakdown yesterday,” she said when she returned to the stand on Tuesday. “Unfortunately I cannot control that.”

The defence was set to cross-examine the woman later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In his opening statement, Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman said many of the counts his client is charged with were actually consensual sex that his accusers reframed after he became a lightning rod for the #MeToo movement in 2017.

But in the case of the woman testifying on Tuesday, Mr Werksman denied that the events in her hotel room happened at all.

The woman’s name is not being revealed in court. She is being referred to as “Jane Doe 1”.

