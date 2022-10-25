EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.04am
EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security as the company said it wanted to make digital security more accessible to the public.

The operator said customers will be able to buy home security deals – including a home alarm system – and an online cyber security package to protect their devices through their existing EE monthly bill.

The company said its own research had found that people were increasingly aware and keen on better home and cyber security, and that there was a public appetite for subscription-based security products that came with professional installation, which was why it had chosen to enter the market.

The expansion of its monthly offering begins with EE Smart Home Security, which launches on Wednesday in partnership with security firm Verisure and costs £25 a month for flats and £30 a month for houses alongside a one-off upfront £50 fee that will see users get a full 24-hours-a-day monitored alarm system and a range of sensors to enable smart home security.

Those on the houses bundle will also be able to buy premium add-ons including smart doorbells and cameras to further boost their security set-up.

Then in November, EE has confirmed it will launch a cyber security monthly deal in partnership with online security giant Norton.

Initially offered to existing EE customers, it will offer anti-virus protection and alerts for users if their personal information is found on the dark web.

EE said a free annual online security health check will also be launched on its website to help customers find out if their personal information has leaked online.

The company confirmed it would publish more details on packages, pricing and features of its cyber security bundles in the coming weeks.

EE chief executive, Marc Allera, said: “Launching EE security is the latest example of how we’re transforming the EE brand, by introducing new ways to provide our customers with exciting products and services that enhance both their in-and-out of-home experience.

“We know that the security market is hugely important to UK consumers and see huge scope to help customers protect their home and digital life.

“In addition to partnering with these leaders in the security space, we will also separately look to explore how connectivity can play a part in the very latest innovations, from smart drone protection and wi-fi sensing to smart security robotics, AI, and whatever else the future holds for smart security.”

