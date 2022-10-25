Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.05am
A number of protests have been held at Westminster and in Northern Ireland by relatives of Troubles victims in opposition to Government legacy proposals
A number of protests have been held at Westminster and in Northern Ireland by relatives of Troubles victims in opposition to Government legacy proposals

Proposed Government legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles risks widespread breaches of human rights law, a Westminster committee has found.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has urged the Government to reconsider its approach following legislative scrutiny of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

The bill has already been through the House of Commons and is now set for consideration by the House of Lords.

The legislation proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth recovery body.

The bill, if enacted, would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The changes are opposed by political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland, as well the Irish government.

In its report, the cross-party committee warned that the bill’s approach risks failing to meet the minimum standards required to ensure effective investigations into Troubles-related cases concerning deaths and serious injury.

It stated that the right to life and the prohibition of torture under the ECHR require that the State undertake investigations into certain cases concerning deaths and serious harm which are independent, effective, reasonably prompt and expeditious, subject to public scrutiny, and involve the next-of-kin.

The committee has also expressed concern that shutting down avenues to pursue truth and justice is a “high-risk strategy and places the UK at risk of non-compliance with Article 6 (right of access to a court) and Article 13 (right to an effective remedy)”.

It continued: “Criminal investigations, prosecutions, and inquests should be permitted to continue, and a more reasonable, longer limitation period should be provided for civil claims.”

Joanna Cherry urged the Government to revisit its legacy proposals

Chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Joanna Cherry said: “Establishing a new framework for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles is a complex and difficult task, but that is why it is all the more important that the Government gets it right.

“A delicate balance needs to be struck between enabling reconciliation while taking steps to ensure that those still dealing with the devastating consequences of past events can access justice and effective remedies.

“We agree with many other stakeholders that this bill as drafted is unlikely to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

“While we support the aim of reconciliation, we urge the Government to reconsider its whole approach.

“It’s crucial that the legislation ensures that investigations are independent, effective, timely, involve next of kin, and are subject to public scrutiny.

“Perpetrators of serious human rights violations should be able to be held to account.

“All possible avenues for the pursuit of justice and the provision of an effective remedy should be available to victims and their families.

“The Government must revisit this bill to ensure that it respects the human rights of all those affected and establishes a lasting framework for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.”

An NIO spokesperson said: “The current mechanisms for addressing the past are delivering neither justice nor information to the vast majority of families.

“The legislation as a whole complies with our obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Government continues to engage constructively with all stakeholders regarding their concerns, and how these might be addressed as the bill proceeds through parliament.”

