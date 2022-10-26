Katie Taylor eyes ‘dream’ Croke Park homecoming before career is out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Taylor eyes ‘dream’ Croke Park homecoming before career is out

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 9.01am
Katie Taylor is determined to fight on Irish turf before she retires from boxing (Nick Potts/PA)
Katie Taylor is determined to fight on Irish turf before she retires from boxing (Nick Potts/PA)

Katie Taylor is determined to fight in Ireland at least once before calling it quits on her boxing career.

The 36-year-old will aim to extend her streak to 22 undefeated bouts on Saturday when she defends her undisputed lightweight champion status against Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley.

None of those contests, however, have taken place on home turf, despite a concerted effort by promoter Eddie Hearn to deliver the ‘Bray Bomber’ to Dublin.

“The only thing that can actually top what happened at Madison Square Garden would be a big homecoming final at Croke Park, 80,000 people,” Taylor, who in April won a split-decision fight with Amanda Serrano at the New York City venue, told the PA news agency.

They were the first women to headline a fight during the Garden’s 140-year history, selling out the venue and attracting another 1.5million viewers, setting a record for the most-watched women’s boxing match of all time.

“[Croke Park] would be the stuff of dreams, really,” continued Taylor. “I’ve been a professional boxer for six years and I haven’t actually fought at home, so I can’t wait to make that homecoming fight. I hope that can happen.”

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano Madison Square Garden
Taylor wants a rematch with Serrano on Irish turf (Adam Davy/PA)

Ideally, Hearn and Taylor would like it to be a rematch with Puerto Rican Serrano, with talks to stage a fight at the GAA HQ reportedly fizzling over the summer.

Earlier this month, American Claressa Shields’ battle with Britain’s Savannah Marshall broke the Taylor-Serrano viewing record, with two million watching Shields unify the world middleweight titles.

The County Wicklow native believes the future of Irish boxing looks especially bright after the country topped the medal table at last weekend’s amateur EUBC European Women’s Boxing Championships in Montenegro, including golds for Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke.

Dundalk boxer Broadhurst, who cliched world and Commonwealth Games titles earlier this year, was a particular standout for Taylor.

Commonwealth Games champion Amy Broadhurst
Commonwealth Games champion Amy Broadhurst is among those Taylor things will succeed her (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We have a very, very strong Irish team at the moment,” said Taylor. “Amy Broadhurst is a phenomenal young fighter who I actually brought in for sparring for my last fight. We did plenty of rounds of sparring.

“Girls like her I think are going to be just huge in the sport in years to come, and I’m just excited to sit back and watch them and watch their progress.”

It is all part of the legacy Taylor — who insists she is nowhere near hanging up her gloves — ultimately wants to leave.

Katie Taylor Bray
Taylor, pictured here in her hometown of Bray, has never competed in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The most important part for me is having an impact and an influence on the next generation, because that’s what it’s all about,” she added.

“Some of the next generation of female fighters are going to grow up to be superstars in the sport and they won’t have had the obstacles we actually had, and that to me is very, very special.”

