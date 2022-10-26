NI Secretary holding talks with Stormont parties as election deadline looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI Secretary holding talks with Stormont parties as election deadline looms

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.16am Updated: October 26 2022, 1.04pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is holding talks with party leaders (PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is holding talks with party leaders (PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary is holding talks with Stormont leaders as a deadline for calling another election in the region approaches.

Chris Heaton-Harris has repeatedly warned that he will call a Stormont poll if Friday’s deadline passes without a devolved executive being formed.

Mr Heaton Harris, who was reappointed in his role by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, repeated that warning on Wednesday, indicating that the change at No 10 does not appear to have altered the Government’s position on the issue.

A six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration expires just after midnight early on Friday.

If no ministerial executive is in place by then, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.

David Trimble funeral
Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will hold talks with Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

The party’s boycott is part of a campaign of opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol and the DUP says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has warned that such unilateral action at Westminster would be in breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

Talks with the EU resumed recently, with both London and Brussels talking up the potential of reaching an agreed solution but no breakthroughs are expected ahead of the election deadline.

While the Government has the ability to amend the legislation and prevent a winter election, Mr Heaton-Harris has made it clear he will call a fresh poll if the deadline passes, with December 15 the likely date.

On Wednesday, the Northern Ireland Secretary tweeted: “My priority is for NI’s political leaders to come together and restore the executive.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government, so I understand the public’s frustration.

“However, if the parties will not re-form, I will call an election.”

The Assembly is being recalled on Thursday for a special sitting ahead of the deadline.

The sitting will see an attempt to elect a new speaker – a pre-requisite before an executive can be appointed – but that bid is set to fail as the DUP will use its veto to block it.

MLAs will then debate a motion, tabled by Sinn Fein in consultation with the Alliance Party, that will focus on the cost-of-living crisis, the current instability at Westminster and the ongoing absence of devolved government at Stormont.

The first failed attempt to elect a new speaker came in May following the election. The Assembly has been recalled on two further occasions since, the last being in August.

While Northern Ireland currently has no first or deputy first ministers, other ministers who served in the previous mandate have remained in post following May’s election, albeit they have been significantly constrained in the decisions they can take.

If Friday’s deadline passes without a full executive having been established, those remaining ministers will cease to hold office.

On Wednesday, the leaders of an industry body warned that Northern Ireland businesses are facing a “tipping point” and require the help of a functioning executive.

The president and vice president of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged politicians at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution which would restore the powersharing institutions.

Gillian McAuley, president of the NI Chamber, and vice president Cathal Geoghegan said this week was “pivotal” for the Northern Ireland economy.

A joint statement said: “Over 170 days have passed since the election and within days we could be without local ministers.

“That’s more time lost for decisions about spending and overdue reforms on health, climate change and planning.

“Employers are in a cost-of-doing business crisis and our households are seeing the greatest squeeze on their finances of any UK region.

“We are at a tipping point that at the very least requires a functioning Executive.

“We do not underestimate the political challenges but decisions need to be made.

“We have been here before and are all too familiar with life without an Executive.

“We cannot repeat the stagnation of 2017-2020.

“Today, we urge all our political stakeholders at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution with the sense of urgency it demands.”

