Emotion analysis technology could lead to discrimination, watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Emotion analysis technology could lead to discrimination, watchdog warns

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.34am
The ICO said it would publish new guidance on biometric technology in spring next year (PA)
The ICO said it would publish new guidance on biometric technology in spring next year (PA)

Businesses should not rely on “immature” biometric technologies that claim to offer emotional analysis of staff, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has said, warning that such technology could discriminate against some people.

The data protection watchdog’s intervention refers to AI-powered technology which claims to analyse things such as facial movements and expressions, gait, and even gaze tracking, as a way of monitoring the health and well-being of workers.

The ICO said the process of collecting personal data which can focus on subconscious behavioural or emotional responses to try to understand emotions was far riskier than more traditional biometric technologies that are used to verify a person’s identity.

It said that algorithms used in these systems, which have not been sufficiently developed to detect emotional cues, could show bias or even discriminate against some people.

The regulator has urged organisations to assess the public risk before using such technology, and warned that any firms which do not act responsibly, pose a risk to vulnerable people or fail to meet ICO expectations will be investigated.

“Developments in the biometrics and emotion AI market are immature. They may not work yet, or indeed ever,” ICO deputy commissioner Stephen Bonner said.

“While there are opportunities present, the risks are currently greater.

“At the ICO, we are concerned that incorrect analysis of data could result in assumptions and judgments about a person that are inaccurate and lead to discrimination.

“The only sustainable biometric deployments will be those that are fully functional, accountable and backed by science.

“As it stands, we are yet to see any emotion AI technology develop in a way that satisfies data protection requirements, and have more general questions about proportionality, fairness and transparency in this area.

“The ICO will continue to scrutinise the market, identifying stakeholders who are seeking to create or deploy these technologies, and explaining the importance of enhanced data privacy and compliance, whilst encouraging trust and confidence in how these systems work.”

The ICO also confirmed it would publish new guidance on biometric technology in spring next year to help businesses better understand how and when to use the technology.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Meta’s disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft this week (Tony Avelar/AP)
Facebook parent Meta reports Q3 revenue decline
This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Mr Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area in San Francisco (Twitter page of Elon Musk via AP)
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
London’s top index ended the day up 42.59 points, or 0.61%, at 7,056.07 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
European stock markets make gains after Bank of Canada rate rise
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Derek Mann, 10, has tasted sweet business success.
Sweetie success for 10-year-old Dundee businessman Derek
The head of the Government’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former Chancellor’s mini budget (Aaron Chown/ PA)
Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says
Workers have called off a strike (Danny Lawson/PA)
Offshore workers call off strike as 10% pay rise accepted
The latest insolvency figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Corporate and personal insolvencies increase as costs soar
Boeing reported a surprising 3.3 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss for the third quarter (Richard Drew/AP)
Boeing posts £2.9bn loss on costs tied to defence programmes
Workers at Southampton Airport are to stage a series of one-day strikes (Alamy/PA)
Staff at Southampton Airport set to walk out in pay dispute

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
The ICO said it would publish new guidance on biometric technology in spring next year (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039134, News, Jake Keith story, An elderly Dundee woman has spoken of her anger after her landlord refused to provide a ramp for her wheelchair-reliant husband. Valerie, 74, has been struggling to get her partner Bob out of the house ever since he began using the wheelchair due to a fall five weeks ago. Picture shows; Valerie and Bob Heath at home struggling with the steps outside and a heavy wheelchair. Wednesdy 26th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Elderly Dundee wheelchair user feels 'trapped in own home' as requests for home ramp…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented