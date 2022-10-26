Elsie Albert hopes Papua New Guinea can ‘change mindsets and empower girls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elsie Albert hopes Papua New Guinea can ‘change mindsets and empower girls’

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.04pm
The PNG Orchids have overcome adversity to reach the Women’s Rugby League World Cup (PNG Orchids Media)
The PNG Orchids have overcome adversity to reach the Women's Rugby League World Cup (PNG Orchids Media)

When Papua New Guinea’s women’s rugby league team made their debut appearance in a trial match in the country’s capital Port Moresby in 2017, they were greeted with a barrage of missiles and insults.

In a country ranked one of the worst in the world for gender-based violence, in which over 60 per cent of women and girls have been subjected to physical or sexual abuse, the emergence of the team nicknamed the Orchids was evidently too much for many to bear.

“After the game they told us to walk around and thank the crowd, and they threw water containers at us and called us names you never want to hear,” the team’s current vice-captain, Gloria Kaupa, recalled to the PA news agency.

PNG Orchids warmed up with a win over York last week (PNG Orchids Media)

“We knew something like that was going to happen, but we were still scared.”

The Orchids’ second appearance in a women’s World Cup kicks off against Canada at Headingley on November 1. Nine days later they face England at the same venue, looking to repeat their breakthrough win in Port Moresby in 2019.

Their emergence, in a country where violence against women was said to have reached “epidemic” levels in a 2021 Human Rights Watch report, is a story of bravery and hope.

Many squad members, especially those from the country’s remote provinces, have had to openly defy the wishes of deeply conservative family members, and societal and religious attitudes that frown upon women being involved in any kind of sport.

Orchids captain Elsie Albert, the only member of the squad with a contract to play in Australia’s Women’s NRL, had made the nation’s front pages before her parents even knew she had taken up the sport.

“I started playing rugby league when I left home to go to university,” Albert told PA. “When I was selected for a trial match for the Orchids in Australia in 2018, I told my parents I was going on a school debating trip.

“But when we were in Brisbane I scored a try, and the national newspaper back home put a big picture of me on the front page. I was so scared I didn’t answer a call from my father for the next two months.”

The Orchids’ most significant breakthrough came in 2019, with a 20-16 win over England in the second of two Test matches played in the country. Instead of hurling abuse, a crowd of almost 10,000 rose to cheer a last-minute try by Shirley Joe that sealed their famous win.

“I still get goosebumps when I think of that try,” said Kaupa. “It was the moment that started to change everything. We earned more respect, more women and girls started to play rugby league and the game grew. But we know we still have a long way to go.”

Rugby league is Papua New Guinea’s national sport, with the men’s team, the Kumuls, inspiring fervent support. Earlier this year, Papuan government officials backed an ambitious bid for the nation to be granted a lucrative NRL franchise.

After its discouraging start, there are cautious signs of optimism for the women’s game too.

“I’m from Pangia in Southern Highlands Province, where at one time the sight of a girl playing rugby league would have led to real resistance,” said Albert.

“But the last time I went home I saw girls playing in my village, on a pitch covered with small pebbles. I don’t know how they do it, but I was amazed to see it and I believe that what we do can help change PNG as a whole.”

PNG Orchids are based in Leeds ahead of their second Rugby League World Cup (PNG Orchids Media)

Those changes will have to start at the top in a country in which, until two women were elected earlier this year, was one of only three worldwide without a single female representative in its 118-strong parliament.

For the 26-year-old Albert, who completed her undergraduate degree to become a Bachelor in Tropical Agriculture, the Orchids’ second appearance at a World Cup represents another small but hopeful step towards a more inclusive future.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about all the girls I’m representing back home, girls from a society where women are seen as second to men, where you have to be submissive and obey the higher power,” said Albert.

“We are here to show that we are more than the cultural barriers that are imposed upon us. This is not just about rugby league. It is about changing mindsets and empowering girls and showing that we can do better.”

