Torment of family after shooting left man confined to hospital bed for 13 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Torment of family after shooting left man confined to hospital bed for 13 years

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.58pm Updated: October 26 2022, 2.02pm
Sisters Deborah Couson, left, and Margaret Couson, right, have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information about their brother’s death (James Manning/PA)
Sisters Deborah Couson, left, and Margaret Couson, right, have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information about their brother’s death (James Manning/PA)

The heartbroken family of a man who lay in a hospital bed for 13 years before dying from gunshot injuries have described their emotional torment that his killer walks free.

Marvin Couson was shot outside the Lime in London nightclub in Shoreditch, east London on May 12 2002 and died 13 years later from catastrophic injuries.

The father-of-two was left lying in a hospital bed unable to communicate for more than a decade after he was gunned down following an argument with two men outside the club.

Marvin Couson wearing a black leather jacket and a black hat.
Marvin Couson, who suffered catastrophic injuries in the shooting in 2002 (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

His sister Deborah Couson said: “This person has done what they’ve done and just walked away.

“They’ve not seen Marvin in a hospital bed with tubes coming out everywhere and just not looking like himself.

“They’ve not seen him not be able to get up on his own and walk around.

“They’ve not seen him smiling, or talking to my mum or kissing my mum and saying I love you every day.

“They’ve just been walking around and not saying anything.

“If you just had a little bit of humanity, just to say ‘I did it and this is what happened’.”

Marvin Couson lying in a hospital bed.
Marvin Couson in hospital following the shooting (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives have been met with a wall of silence over the shooting, and say the key to unlocking the case is witnesses coming forward.

Ms Couson added: “Even if the person themselves doesn’t want to come forward, I’m pretty sure there’s other people that know what happened.

“They must feel torn. It could be their loved one that has done what they did, and just the guilt is eating them up.

“Just free yourself of that secret and tell the truth and help us.”

Margaret Couson said their mother is “completely lost” and that her pain has been made worse because the family do not know what happened that night.

Margaret Couson
Margaret Couson said she is angry that her brother’s killer has carried on their life as normal while her family is suffering (James Manning/PA)

She said: “All the family of the person who carried that firearm, their dad, their mum, their grandparents, you know what your young person did.

“Twenty years on they’re grown, but what they did is still very much affecting a family and will continue to affect a family.

“We can’t forget it just because he passed in 2015, we still live it every day.

“And I am hurt, sad, but really angry, I’m really angry.

“Because they live their life, with every day struggles like everybody else, but not the emotional torment of not knowing what happened, who did this.”

Marvin had gone to a garage night called Ouch at the Lime bar on the night he was shot.

The club was cleared by security when someone fired a gun, and while crowds were outside a red or maroon hatchback drove up to the club at high speed.

Marvin and his friend became involved in an argument with the two people in the car, and he was shot.

Detectives investigated one line of inquiry that rival gang members from London and Birmingham had been in the area that night, but no firm evidence has been found to connect this to Marvin’s shooting.

Two men were pistol-whipped and had their car searched in a separate incident on the same night, and it is believed Marvin could have been an innocent victim of a gang dispute.

He was not specifically targeted and was not involved in criminality, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan
Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan urged anyone with information to put themselves in Marvin’s family’s shoes and come forward (James Manning/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: “It is impossible to imagine the pain and suffering Marvin’s family have gone through, enduring years of heartache, visiting his hospital bedside every day for 13 years while he lay there before finally succumbing to his injuries.

“We need your help to end this and help them see justice. Where you there that night? Were you one of those in the car with the man who fatally shot Marvin?

“Maybe you are scared as you feel embroiled in his actions but there was only one person who pulled that trigger and that is the person we need to find. Loyalties and allegiances change over time.

“Do you have any other information, no matter how small? Was there chat at the time, or since?

“It’s a long time ago but you would know if you were there and you know if you were keeping information to yourself that could help our investigation and Marvin’s family.

“Put yourself in their shoes and do the right thing.”

There is a £40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Meta’s disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft this week (Tony Avelar/AP)
Facebook parent Meta reports Q3 revenue decline
Ian Poulter, right, has responded to comments from former Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Ian Poulter ‘ready to play’ in the Ryder Cup as he responds to Rory…
This image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows Mr Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area in San Francisco (Twitter page of Elon Musk via AP)
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Edin Dzeko, right, scored twice for Inter (Luca Bruno/AP)
Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen
Britain’s Dan Evans progressed to the quarter-finals in Austria (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals in Vienna
Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Man convicted of killing six people with SUV at Christmas parade
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia’s nuclear drills from a launch site in Plesetsk, north-western Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia and Nato hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
(PA)
University student stabbed to death in Manchester
(PA)
Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say
French painter Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)
Famed French painter of black Pierre Soulages dies aged 102

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Sisters Deborah Couson, left, and Margaret Couson, right, have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information about their brother’s death (James Manning/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented