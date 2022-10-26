Man denies manslaughter of retired teacher By Press Association October 26 2022, 2.49pm Peter Ormerod (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a retired teacher. Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering serious injuries at Burry Port in Carmarthenshire in September. On Wednesday, Hywel David Williams, 39, from Grangetown, Cardiff, appeared before Swansea Crown Court. Williams pleaded not guilty to the single charge against him – manslaughter – and was released on bail. Judge Paul Huw Thomas KC told Williams that his trial would begin on July 10 next year. The judge said: “I am sorry that your trial is as far away as July 10 but there are reasons which you are aware of that mean it cannot be heard before then. “In the meantime, you can have bail.” Police were called after Mr Ormerod suffered serious injuries in Station Road, Burry Port, at 10.45pm on September 24. The retired teacher died on September 28. In a tribute, his family said: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community. “A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Facebook parent Meta reports Q3 revenue decline Ian Poulter ‘ready to play’ in the Ryder Cup as he responds to Rory… Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals in Vienna Man convicted of killing six people with SUV at Christmas parade Russia and Nato hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded University student stabbed to death in Manchester Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say Famed French painter of black Pierre Soulages dies aged 102 Most Read 1 Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar 2 Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate 3 3 Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business 4 Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand 5 Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to… 6 Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie 7 Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League… 9 EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe 2 10 Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his More from The Courier Jamie Ritchie destined to be Scotland captain from the start, believes Grant Gilchrist Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee 5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage' Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left… Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to… New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'… Editor's Picks Elderly Dundee wheelchair user feels ‘trapped in own home’ as requests for home ramp ignored 5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife Tayside and Fife restaurant owners call out customers’ unrealistic expectations amid James Corden row Brain on Fire: Dundee nurse who endured ‘hell’ fears rare illness being mistaken for schizophrenia KEZIA DUGDALE: Sunak and Sturgeon are speaking, but is Scottish independence better left on hold? EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee boss Simon Stainrod on being angrily handed keys to Dens, blowing kisses to Rangers fans and story behind famous fedora Sweetie success for 10-year-old Dundee businessman Derek Why Leslie Primary is Fife’s first dementia-friendly school Perth business owners fear they won’t survive 11-month city centre road closure STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League glory days Most Commented 1 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 2 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 3 Work to begin at Dundee's historic Custom House as property taken off the market 4 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 5 Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews 6 Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate 7 Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support 8 Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre 9 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free? 10 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy